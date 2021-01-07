Estes family makes $2 million donation to Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU

The Estes family and the local freight company it owns, Estes Express Lines, have pledged $2 million to the Children's Hospital of Richmond at Virginia Commonwealth University. The donation will help fund the construction of a new children's inpatient facility downtown called the Wonder Tower.

Members of the Estes family will contribute $1.85 million, and the company will give $150,000.

"We are a family-owned business that's had the honor of working with thousands of Richmond-area families for nearly 90 years," said Rob Estes, head of Estes Express Lines. "Children deserve the best possible medical care when they need it, and we're proud to support Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU, as a company and as a family."

In 2019, Children's Hospital began construction of a 16-story, $400 million inpatient, emergency and trauma building that is scheduled to open in 2023. The hospital, which in November embarked on a $100 million capital campaign, will name the building's loading dock for Estes.

"The children's tower is being built for and by our community thanks to generous friends like the Estes," said Elias Neujahr, chief executive officer of Children's Hospital.