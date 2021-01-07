 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Estes family makes $2 million donation to Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU
1 comment

Estes family makes $2 million donation to Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU

{{featured_button_text}}
Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU began building the Wonder Tower, an emergency and trauma facility, in 2019.

 JOE MAHONEY./TIMES-DISPATCH

The Estes family and the local freight company it owns, Estes Express Lines, have pledged $2 million to the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at Virginia Commonwealth University. The donation will help fund the construction of a new children’s inpatient facility downtown called the Wonder Tower.

Members of the Estes family will contribute $1.85 million, and the company will give $150,000.

“We are a family-owned business that’s had the honor of working with thousands of Richmond-area families for nearly 90 years,” said Rob Estes, head of Estes Express Lines. “Children deserve the best possible medical care when they need it, and we’re proud to support Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, as a company and as a family.”

In 2019, Children’s Hospital began construction of a 16-story, $400 million inpatient, emergency and trauma building that is scheduled to open in 2023. The hospital, which in November embarked on a $100 million capital campaign, will name the building’s loading dock for Estes.

“The children’s tower is being built for and by our community thanks to generous friends like the Estes,” said Elias Neujahr, chief executive officer of Children’s Hospital.

The Children’s Hospital Foundation, which is matching the first $25 million donated by the community, contributed another $2 million.

The addition of the tower will increase the number of children the hospital can treat, and it will help provide better treatment, Neujahr said.

ekolenich@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6109

Twitter: @EricKolenich

1 comment

Tags

Reporter

Eric Kolenich writes about higher education, sports, coronavirus and protests for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the newspaper in 2009 after graduating from the University of Virginia with a degree in English. (804) 649-6109

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News