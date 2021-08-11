Every fourth grader at Patrick Henry elementary school in South Richmond is quarantined after COVID-19 cases at school

Milston said parents were given little notice about the pickup, which is set to occur between 3:00 p.m. and 4:15 p.m. each day. She added that her daughter's class has yet to receive guidance regarding online schooling, while the other two fourth-grade sections began instruction Wednesday. Fourth-grade parents were sent a message at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday notifying them that the school was working to finalize a virtual lesson plan.

Regarding the Chromebooks, Kamras again cited the lack of control over the school and how it conducts online learning. RPS students will be given a Chromebook to use throughout the school year including if they need to quarantine. He added that he sympathizes with the parents of Patrick Henry.

"I do think there was a breakdown in communication and I empathize with that as superintendent, but also as a dad," Kamras said. "The worst thing is just not knowing."

The school's principal and a member of its Board of Directors did not respond to requests for comment. A secretary who answered a call to the school declined to comment or make someone available to discuss the matter and hung up the phone.