Every Virginia Union freshman gets $1,400 worth of free Apple products

Virginia Union University has given each of its freshmen $1,400 worth of Apple products in effort to equip students for the increasingly remote and technology-driven world of higher education.

Each of VUU's 400 freshmen received an iPad Air, Apple Pencil, Smart Keyboard Folio, Apple Watch and AirPods Pro. The products are the students' to keep for life. The university calls the program "Mobile Learning, Mobile Life."

When colleges abruptly converted their classes online at the beginning of the pandemic, many low-income students didn't have the equipment or Wi-Fi access to easily continue their education remotely. Now, in-person classes are back, but online classes aren't going away either.

"The old brick-and-mortar way of delivering lesson plans is not necessarily the way students will expect to operate moving forward," said Vennard Wright, executive informational technology advisor for VUU.

Giving students Apple products ensures they receive the same experience remotely as they would on campus, Wright added. Students can use their Apple Watch to pay for food or access campus facilities. The AirPods will help students block our distractions during online courses, the university said in a statement.