Ex-fraternity member pleads guilty to misdemeanor charges in death of VCU student Adam Oakes
Ex-fraternity member pleads guilty to misdemeanor charges in death of VCU student Adam Oakes

A visitor to a vigil for Adam Oakes in March painted his image and posted it in Monroe Park. Oakes died after a Delta Chi initiation party.

Andrew White, a former Virginia Commonwealth University and member of the Delta Chi fraternity, pleaded guilty Tuesday morning to two misdemeanor charges in connection to the February death of freshman Adam Oakes after a fraternity party.

White pleaded guilty to hazing and serving alcohol to a minor. Both charges are Class 1 misdemeanors punishable by up to a year in prison and a $2,500 fine. White was not sentenced Tuesday.

A prosecutor identified White as Oakes’ big brother in the fraternity. According to a police investigation, Oakes was given a handle of Jack Daniels, which contains about 40 shots, and instructed to consume it.

Oakes, 19, was found dead the next morning. His blood alcohol content was 0.40.

Oakes’ parents, Eric and Linda, and his cousin, Courtney White, attended Tuesday’s plea hearing in Richmond Circuit Court.

White, 23, is the first to plead guilty in the case. Ten other former Delta Chi fraternity members were arrested in connection to the death of Oakes after an initiation party.

White wasn’t enrolled this past semester, a VCU spokesperson said in October. He is from the Dulles area.

Reporter

Eric Kolenich writes about higher education for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the newspaper in 2009 and spent a decade as a reporter in the Sports section. (804) 649-6109

