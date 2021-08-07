Exiting University of Richmond president Ronald Crutcher speaks on race, renaming and the future of higher ed

First and foremost, that I left the university better than I found it. That its reputation for academic excellence has grown, as did its reach and national recognition. I’m not a fan of the U.S. News and World Report, I’ll be quite honest with you. Nonetheless, I know most of our parents and students utilize it. We’ve gone from No. 32 to No. 22 [in the ranking of top liberal arts colleges] in U.S. News and World Report. When you’re going in that direction, you want to tout it. That’s a good thing. That’s indicative of the fact that Richmond both is and is recognized as one of the top liberal arts universities in the nation. I think also the work of making Richmond a more equitable, inclusive and welcoming institution that I’ve continued during my presidency will set the stage for more diverse and inclusive community for future Spiders. Despite everything that’s going on right now -- and everything that’s going on right now was bound to happen as we’re evolving toward a truly inclusive community -- I think that’s a good thing and that we’re on a path to being a truly inclusive community in the next five to 10 years. And finally engaging in deep discourse and dialogue is now becoming ensconced as an institutional value, and it’s also enlivened our classrooms and lectures and events where our students, faculty and staff share their ideas. But also they know how to empathetically listen to one another and seek shared understanding and solutions. We have a great new community dialogue network that is going to be implemented this fall that will continue that work. I think, going back to something, I said earlier about becoming a truly inclusive community, in order to do that, people have to learn how to have conversations across differences, learn how to listen actively with the goal of being understanding of the person’s perspectives, otherwise you’re just interacting on the surface.