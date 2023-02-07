The family of a former Virginia Commonwealth University student who died in a hazing incident has sued Delta Chi fraternity for $28 million.

Adam Oakes was a 19-year-old freshman when he died in 2021 of alcohol intoxication at a Delta Chi "big-little" initiation party. Six members of the fraternity were found guilty or pleaded guilty to misdemeanor hazing or providing alcohol to a minor.

Courtney White, Oakes' cousin, filed a wrongful death suit Monday in Richmond Circuit Court. The suit names three defendants: Delta Chi Fraternity Inc., Delta Chi Educational Foundation and the VCU chapter of Delta Chi.

The people responsible for hazing deaths often escape responsibility, the family said in a statement.

VCU permanently disbanded the local chapter after Oakes' death. In September, VCU settled with the Oakes family for almost $1 million.

An investigation by the Richmond Times-Dispatch showed the Delta Chi fraternity struggled with discipline for seven years before Oakes' death. Its students were accused of hazing, sexual assault, underage drinking, illegal parties and a fight.

In the summer of 2018, Delta Chi faced a four-year suspension. The chapter had "demonstrated patterns of failing to comply," a university administrator wrote.

But Delta Chi fought the charges. It hired a lawyer who specializes in defending fraternities. She argued that VCU had made procedural errors, misinterpreted its own rule book and issued a "grossly inappropriate" punishment.

VCU backed off. The university reduced the suspension to one year, and in the fall of 2019, Delta Chi was reinstated.

A year and a half later, Oakes died. The night of his death, he was instructed to chug a bottle of Jack Daniels whiskey, which was fraternity tradition.

Authorities charged 11 members of the fraternity with hazing, a misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in prison. None of the six who pleaded guilty or were found guilty received jail time. Authorities dropped the charges against the other five.

"We know that the filing of these lawsuits will not bring Adam back, but we are hopeful that by holding Delta Chi, the VCU chapter of Delta Chi and each of the individual fraternity brothers accountable, it will send a message that echoes across America's national Greek organizations and college campuses that change is coming."

Since Oakes' death almost two years ago, at least four other students have died in hazing incidents, according to a researcher who tracks them.

"Too many families like ours have lost their sons and daughters to these senseless and dangerous hazing rituals," the Oakes family said. "Our hope is that one day we and all the other families who have been impacted by hazing can look forward to a day when such senseless deaths no longer occur."

This story will be updated.

