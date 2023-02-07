The family of a former Virginia Commonwealth University student who died in a hazing incident has sued Delta Chi fraternity for $28 million.

Adam Oakes was a 19-year-old freshman when he died in 2021 of alcohol intoxication at a Delta Chi "big-little" initiation party. Six members of the fraternity were found guilty or pleaded guilty to misdemeanor hazing or providing alcohol to a minor.

Courtney White, Oakes' cousin, filed a wrongful death suit Monday in Richmond Circuit Court. The suit names three defendants: Delta Chi Fraternity Inc., Delta Chi Educational Foundation and the VCU chapter of Delta Chi.

VCU permanently disbanded the local chapter after Oakes' death. In September, VCU settled with the Oakes family for almost $1 million.

An investigation by the Richmond Times-Dispatch showed the Delta Chi fraternity struggled with discipline for seven years before Oakes' death. Its students were accused of hazing, sexual assault, underage drinking, illegal parties and a fight.

In the summer of 2018, Delta Chi faced a four-year suspension. The chapter had "demonstrated patterns of failing to comply," a university administrator wrote.

But Delta Chi fought the charges. It hired a lawyer who specializes in defending fraternities. She argued that VCU had made procedural errors, misinterpreted its own rule book and issued a "grossly inappropriate" punishment.

VCU backed off. The university reduced the suspension to one year, and in the fall of 2019, Delta Chi was reinstated.

A year and a half later, Oakes died.

This story will be updated.

PHOTOS: Vigil for Adam Oakes