Family of late VCU student Adam Oakes worries Senate hazing bill has been watered down

A Senate committee approved a modified bill Monday that would toughen punishments for hazing at Virginia colleges. But it no longer elevates hazing from a misdemeanor to a felony, and the family of Adam Oakes said they're disappointed the bill has been watered down.
Oakes was a 19-year-old freshman who died of alcohol intoxication following a Virginia Commonwealth University fraternity party last year, and his family has pushed for change to Virginia laws.
In its current form, the bill allows a prosecutor to more easily charge a student with both hazing and manslaughter, creates a safe harbor provision for students who report hazing and holds a school president responsible if he or she knowingly allows hazing to continue.
The committee moved the bill forward to the Senate floor by a vote of 10-4. Four Republican senators opposed the bill: Ryan McDougle, Hanover; Tommy Norment, James City; Mark Obenshain, Rockingham and Richard Stuart, King George.
That the bill no longer makes hazing a felony was disconcerting to Oakes' family.
"We're just really disappointed, but holding out hope that they'll do the right thing and pass the bills," said Courtney White, Oakes' cousin.
The Senate has already passed a separate bill, known as Adam's Law, which would require fraternities and sororities to undergo hazing-prevention training and colleges to publicly report the violations of their student organizations.
In Virginia, hazing is a Class 1 misdemeanor, punishable by no more than one year in prison. The bill, SB440, originally would have made it a Class 5 felony if it resulted in the death or serious injury of the victim, punishable by one to 10 years in prison. Thirteen states consider hazing a felony.
But that "was a little much" for the Senate's subcommittee on criminal law, said Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax.
Instead, the senators amended the bill to say that a prosecutor can charge a student with both hazing and manslaughter. Currently, if a student is found guilty of misdemeanor hazing, a manslaughter charge could be voided by double jeopardy. The revised bill gives prosecutors the ability to charge a student with both hazing and manslaughter.
After Oakes' death, 11 members of the Delta Chi fraternity were charged with hazing and none was charged with manslaughter. (The new law would not apply to old cases.)
But the risk of double jeopardy hasn't always impeded prosecutors from seeking manslaughter charges. In 2015, four men pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and hazing related to an incident at Virginia State University in which seven students were instructed to walk into the Appomattox River in the middle of the night. Two of the students, Marvell Edmondson of Portsmouth and Jauwan Holmes of Newport News, died.
The sentences of the four men ranged from five to 15 months in prison.
In an effort to encourage students to report incidents of hazing, the bill includes a safe harbor clause. Students who report hazing can't be charged with involuntary manslaughter. In Oakes' case, no student called 911 until he had already died.
The bill also would hold school presidents accountable. If a court finds that the president knowingly allowed hazing to continue, the president can be fined between $500 and $2,000. Delta Chi had a long history of misbehavior before Oakes' death, a Richmond Times-Dispatch investigation showed.
"One way to help make sure this is treated seriously is that colleges and universities do everything they can to put an end to it," said Sen. Jennifer Boysko, D-Fairfax, the bill's sponsor.
But the legislation no longer holds fraternity national headquarters responsible, another amendment made to the bill.
In the House of Delegates, there are two anti-hazing bills identical to the original versions of the Senate bills. On Monday, a House subcommittee advanced Adam's Law, which would require student organizations to conduct hazing prevention training.
HB993, which would make hazing a felony if the student dies or endures severe injury, has not received a hearing and hasn't been amended from its original form. The House has until Feb. 15 to consider new legislation.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin is in favor of tougher hazing laws, but he hasn't put his weight behind any of the four specific bills.
"The governor supports strengthening anti-hazing laws and looks forward to reviewing the final version at his desk," said Macaulay Porter, a spokesperson for the governor.
White hopes significant change happens now. There's a danger in waiting, she said. Collin Wiant died in an alleged hazing incident at Ohio University in 2018. The following year, Ohio legislators brought forth "Collin's Law" to strengthen hazing provisions. The bill didn't pass.
Three years later, Bowling Green State University sophomore Stone Foltz died after a fraternity initiation just days after Oakes' death in Richmond. This time, Collin's Law finally passed.
"I don't want to be Ohio," White said.
