Family of late VCU student Adam Oakes worries Senate hazing bill has been watered down

But the risk of double jeopardy hasn't always impeded prosecutors from seeking manslaughter charges. In 2015, four men pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and hazing related to an incident at Virginia State University in which seven students were instructed to walk into the Appomattox River in the middle of the night. Two of the students, Marvell Edmondson of Portsmouth and Jauwan Holmes of Newport News, died.

The sentences of the four men ranged from five to 15 months in prison.

In an effort to encourage students to report incidents of hazing, the bill includes a safe harbor clause. Students who report hazing can't be charged with involuntary manslaughter. In Oakes' case, no student called 911 until he had already died.

The bill also would hold school presidents accountable. If a court finds that the president knowingly allowed hazing to continue, the president can be fined between $500 and $2,000. Delta Chi had a long history of misbehavior before Oakes' death, a Richmond Times-Dispatch investigation showed.