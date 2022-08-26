FCC grants $1.4 million for Richmond Schools to buy new student Chromebooks

Richmond Public Schools is planning to purchase a 4,500 new Chromebooks for students after obtaining a $1.4 million federal grant this summer.

The money comes from a special Federal Communications Commission program intended to help school divisions and libraries set up students and families with laptops, modems, routers and other equipment for remote learning during the coronavirus pandemic.

Matthew Stanley, director of advocacy and outreach for the school division, said that the the funding will partially replace $10.2 million that the School Board cut from this year's annual budget for new laptops.

"The (Emergency Connectivity Fund grant) allows us to maintain RPS as a 1:1 division given the recent cuts," he said, explaining that the money will make it so that all students will have access to a Chromebook. "We have until at least December 2023 to spend this funding and plan to wait as long as possible to purchase devices to maximize their warrant periods."

Stanley said that the money should cover the cost of about 4,500 new devices, depending on cost at time of purchase and any additional features the division decides to buy. He said the grant does not require an appropriation vote by the School Board.

U.S. Rep. Don McEachin, D-4th, announced the grant award for Richmond on Wednesday.

He said the funding will help "close the homework gap, provide students with the resources and equipment they need, and support faculty and school staff in their efforts."

"Investing in our youth is always a smart decision," he said. "I look forward to seeing this federal funding be put to good use here in Richmond."

Though he is pleased that the funding will allow the division to ensure that all students get laptops, School Board member Jonathan Young said he remains concerned after an internal audit found that 1,750 former students still have laptops and that roughly 20,000 of them are sitting idle.

Since March 2020, Richmond Public Schools has purchased approximately 36,000 Chromebook laptop computers for a total of $12.6 million, according to the division’s financial records system. The computers were purchased with money from a variety of state and federal funds.

"I'm grateful, but the truth is since Congress opened the spigot to presumably provide COVID relief, I'm unsure if this board and this administration has spent that money in a prudent way," Young said.

"Am I ecstatic that we're going to remain a 1:1 district? Yes, of course. However, I do think that in our rush we failed to invest in safeguards. ... we've fallen short."