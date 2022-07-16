Federal suit claiming Henrico Schools violated disability law moves forward

A lawsuit filed against the Henrico School Board will move forward on a count claiming the school system violated the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA), a judge has ruled.

Unlike the traditional federal case, the lawsuit emanated from an extensive administrative process that took place more than a year ago.

The family of a student at Pinchbeck Elementary School said their child, who is diagnosed with several disabilities, struggled in school while school leaders refused to accommodate her needs and intentionally inflated her failing grades.

The school district does not comment on ongoing litigation.

The back and forth between the girl’s parents and school leaders began in 2019. The student’s parents said the girl’s individualized education plan (IEP), which is a legal document developed for every public school student in special education under federal law, was inadequate.

The girl’s parents began to pay for tutoring for their child after school leaders refused to amend the IEP, they said. Eventually, school leaders agreed to have an independent expert evaluate the child, and the expert concluded the child had attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, dyslexia and auditory processing disorder, according to court documents.

School leaders still did not change the IEP, the suit claims.

After the state ordered schools to close at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the girl stopped receiving the special reading instruction that was granted by the IEP.

After more back and forth, the parents enrolled their daughter in The New Community School, a private school in Richmond that is geared toward students with dyslexia.

In March of last year, the girl’s parents asked for a due process hearing. After eight days of testimony and presentations in June 2021, the hearing officer released a three-page decision in October 2021.

Hearing officer William S. Francis Jr. ruled in favor of the student and concluded the school system had not complied with the requirements of IDEA in regard to providing a free and appropriate public education, which school districts are required to provide to students with disabilities under federal law.

The hearing officer also dismissed all of the students’ requests, said the request for reimbursement was not appropriate and said there was no evidence that private school placement was appropriate for the girl.

The student’s family filed a request for judicial review in the Henrico County Circuit Court in late March, asking the court to reverse a hearing officer’s denial. The family also asked for $3 million in compensatory damages and $350,000 in punitive damages for the “pain, suffering, embarrassment and other emotional damages.”

The case was removed to Virginia Eastern District Court in April due to the plaintiff’s claims both being under federal statutes: the IDEA and Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act.

In court last month, Senior Henrico County Attorney John McChesney moved to dismiss the case and argued the plaintiff failed to state a claim under IDEA because she didn’t elaborate on how the hearing officer erred in denying her relief.

U.S. District Judge Henry E. Hudson, in his opinion filed Monday, said the bar is not so high. The plaintiff only needs to cite the decision and outline how it “aggrieved” her.

Hudson wrote, “while plaintiff’s complaint does not artfully or perfectly please a claim under the IDEA,” the motion to dismiss was denied.

The motion to dismiss the second count, however, was granted. But an option was left open for the plaintiff to amend her complaint.

Defense attorney Jason Krumbein indicated he will likely amend the second complaint and try to make the Rehabilitation Act claim stick.