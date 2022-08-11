Fifth annual Ultimate Backpack Drive seeks to stuff 50,000 backpacks for students

By 10:15 Thursday morning, roughly 12,000 brand new brightly colored backpacks stuffed with school supplies were ready to be placed in the hands of Richmond-area students.

But that was only the beginning.

The goal was to stuff 50,000 backpacks for students living in Richmond, Petersburg, and the counties of Hanover, Henrico, and Chesterfield in a single day. Backpacks will also be distributed to the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU.

Thursday marked the fifth annual Ultimate Backpack Drive hosted by the Virginia Commonwealth University Alumni Richmond Chapter and sponsored by the CoStar Group. Volunteers began arriving as early as 6 a.m. at the Arthur Ashe Jr. Athletic Center.

“We want to put a smile on kids' faces,” Timmy Nguyen, organizer of the Ultimate Backpack Drive, said Thursday morning. “We want to give every kid the opportunity to pursue their ultimate dream.”

Partner organizations included Virginia Credit Union, Walmart, Communities in Schools, Dominion Energy, Comcast, Virginia 529, the VCU Alumni Association, and Richmond Public Schools.

"We continue to be grateful to the numerous community and corporate partners for their dedication to our students and for the generous contributions of our community members and local business partners,” RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras said in a statement.

All day long backpacks were being filled with school supplies for all age levels, from elementary school through high school.

Across the floor of the indoor track at the Arthur Ashe Center, stations were set up with donations of glue sticks, crayons, scissors, No. 2 pencils, composition books and more. The backpacks were also packed with information for families to receive a free internet connection.

Jamaal Ellison, program director of operations for the Communities In Schools of Petersburg, knows there’s a huge need among families to purchase school supplies for the start of the school year.

Providing backpacks creates “one less worry for families,” Ellison said. “The community is coming together to take care of families and students.”

Wanda Stewart, executive director for Communities in Schools of Petersburg, echoed Ellison, saying “our families are still exacerbated by the pandemic.”

The backpacks remove students’ anxieties about not being prepared for the first day of school, Stewart said. Removing that anxiety, Stewart said, provides students with the confidence to have a great start to the school year.

Over 500 volunteers packed backpacks that school districts will distribute to their students.