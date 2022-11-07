Financial aid for needy college students hasn't caught up with rising cost of tuition

As the cost of college continues to rise in Virginia, the amount of financial aid available to needy students isn't keeping pace.

The result is a large unmet need for college students even after millions in aid is distributed, according to a report released Monday by the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission.

The report recommends diverting state funds - which make up just a portion of financial aid - to the neediest students. And it recommends ending practices in which financial aid is awarded inconsistently from school to school and merging aid programs that are complicated to understand.

Peter Blake, head of the State Council for Higher Education in Virginia, said he wants to simplify financial aid and make it accessible to more students.

The average annual cost of tuition and fees in Virginia has shot up 33% in the past decade, faster than the national average. The total cost of one year of college ranges from about $23,000 at Virginia State University to about $40,000 at the College of William & Mary.

And while the amount of financial aid grew by 50% during that time, that still wasn't enough for students, who are more likely to get zero financial help from their parents, the report found.

In the 2020-21 school year, students at Virginia's 15 public colleges got $670 million in financial aid, which comes from the federal government, the state and universities themselves. Some aid is need-based, some merit-based.

The number of students in the state with no ability to pay for college has grown to about 22,000. As school enrollments have gone up, universities have attracted more first-generation and low-income students. That means college students are less able to pay their tuition bills than before.

One metric the state uses to determine how much aid a student needs is the "expected family contribution," or the amount of help students can expect to get from their parents. The average student's expected family contribution has plunged 40% in the past decade, and the number of students with zero expected family contribution has increased.

In other words, more students need financial aid, and the average need is greater.

Students who attend historically Black colleges and universities - including Virginia State University and Norfolk State University - have a higher unmet need and more debt than students at other public four-year schools. George Mason, Virginia Commonwealth University and Old Dominion also have the majority of the state's high-need students in the state. The amount of state funding for these schools is expected to rise in fiscal year 2024.

After all that $670 million was applied in 2020-21, there were still 33,000 students in the state with a total need of $162 million, according to the report.

This disparity is driving up student debt, which in Virginia has grown to an average of $30,000 per student. Thousands of Virginia graduates are due to have some portion of their debt forgiven under President Joe Biden's debt forgiveness program.

About a quarter of financial aid comes from the state - the rest from the federal government and the universities. But the JLARC report determined that Virginia's financial aid programs are confusing and have too many barriers.

There are two main programs, the Virginia Guaranteed Assistance Program and the Virginia Commonwealth Award, each with separate requirements for students and staffers to learn. Virginia spends about $180 million annually on these programs.

They require students take classes full time, achieve certain academic benchmarks and continue progressing at a certain pace.

But the report determined that these programs would be more effective if they were simply need-based. Students who struggle academically or can't afford to take classes full time are often the ones with the greatest need.

And universities distribute the funds unevenly. For example, a VSU student who has a financial need of $10,000 isn't eligible for a VGAP award. But the same student at Virginia Military Institute can receive thousands of dollars of aid.

Colleges are able to increase their financial aid to some extent, too. They fund financial aid with tuition revenue, their endowments and other sources of revenue.

The gap between what a university gets and what it needs is greatest at George Mason University. After the all state funding it received, GMU still needed an additional $36 million to cover the financial aid of its neediest students.

Virginia allocates money to universities using a pre-determined formula. In 2019, George Mason received $4,000 per full-time equivalent student, while other universities with higher-income students, such as the College of William & Mary and VMI, got far more. William & Mary received $8,000 per full-time student, double what George Mason received.