Following bomb threats, Youngkin will ask for emergency funding for security at HBCUs

After a series of bomb threats made against historically Black colleges, Gov. Glenn Youngkin said Friday night he will request the General Assembly provide emergency funding to HBCUs to increase their security and campus safety.

"I am angry and deeply concerned by the recent pattern of bomb threats plaguing our historically Black colleges and universities," Youngkin said in a statement. "I am committed to harnessing state resources to support these institutions and will work together with them on a continued coordinated response that ensures the safety of our HBCU students and faculty."

A threat was made against Hampton University on Wednesday, and on Friday threats were made against Norfolk State University and Elizabeth City State University in North Carolina.

Virginia Union University and Virginia State University in greater Richmond did not receive threats.

VSU recently hired additional police officers, updated its operations plan and offered additional training to its faculty and staff, university spokesperson Gwen Williams Dandridge said.

VSU's campus is equipped with security cameras and a security system that allows the university to distribute messages to cell phones through the company Rave Mobile Safety.

At least 57 HBCUs have received threats in 2022, either by phone, email, direct message or online post, the FBI said this week. No explosive devices have been found on any campuses, but the threats led schools to lock themselves down.

"The FBI is continuing to aggressively investigate the ongoing nationwide bomb threats targeting historically Black colleges and universities, houses of worship, and other faith-based and academic institutions,” the agency said in a statement.