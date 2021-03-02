Following student's death, VCU announces independent review of fraternities and sororities

Following the death of a Virginia Commonwealth University student at a fraternity event, the university will conduct a review of Greek life on campus, it announced Tuesday afternoon.
Freshman Adam Oakes was found dead early Saturday at an off-campus residence, where he attended a rush event for the fraternity Delta Chi. According to his family, who spoke with people who attended the party, Oakes was given alcohol and hazed.
VCU suspended Delta Chi on Sunday, and so did fraternity's headquarters.
Oakes' cousin, Courtney White, said she was told Oakes was blindfolded and given Jack Daniels whiskey to drink. He fell asleep on his side on a couch and was left there by other fraternity members. The next morning, he was found unresponsive, lying face down.
Police were called, and authorities pronounced him dead at the scene.
In hopes of preventing subsequent tragedies, VCU will propose new ways to make sure fraternities and sororities follow the rules and determine how to hold student organizations accountable when they don't follow them.
"VCU is dedicated to acting now and will be ready to do more pending outcomes of the police investigation," senior vice provost Charles Klink said in a statement. "The university continues to work with Adam's family and will always keep Adam, his family and friends in our hearts."
But White characterized the interactions between her family and the university differently. While the university has communicated with them, they aren't working together, she said.
"We will see if action occurs," she said.
Since news of Oakes' death began to circulate on social media Saturday, students began calling for the permanent expulsion of Delta Chi.
VCU senior Carson Sturgis started a Change.org petition requesting the university expel the fraternity and remove any students involved with Oakes' death from school. By Tuesday evening, the petition received more than 11,000 signatures.
Sturgis started the campaign because she realized others on campus felt the way she felt.
"I want to make sure this isn't swept under the rug for a couple months as media dies down, and they're allowed back," Sturgis said in an interview.
The story of Oakes' death has gained national attention, and Sturgis noted "the world is watching."
VCU's Student Government Association made a similar plea, asking for the expulsion of the people involved and the fraternity.
"The members of this organization are a peril to the community and must bear the highest of consequences," the association wrote on social media.
The blame cast by the student government body extends beyond Delta Chi. The SGA called fraternity and sorority culture a "constant problem at VCU" that has caused harm in several instances in recent years. It said VCU must be held accountable for the damage its fraternities and sororities have caused.
The SGA did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday.
This isn't Delta Chi's first suspension. VCU temporarily shuttered the organization from August 2018-2019 for failing to comply with university requirements.
"Like our community, we fervently want to understand what happened," Klink said. "While eager for answers, we must allow time for the investigation to proceed."
On Friday night, Oakes attended a party in which he would meet his big brother in the fraternity. As part of rush ceremony, Oakes was blindfolded, White said.
Attendees of the party told White that Oakes hit his head on a tree, she said. But she was later told by authorities that her cousin did not suffer head trauma. The cause of death is pending.
Richmond police are leading the investigation of Oakes' death, and VCU is working alongside, Klink said. The investigation hopes to determine whether Oakes' death was related to Delta Chi activity, he added.
The call to investigate all Greek life came from VCU president Michael Rao. More than 1,500 students are members of VCU's 40 fraternities and sororities, according to the school's website.
"In light of Adam's death and our commitment to a safe and healthy campus, this review will make recommendations about how Greek organizations meet the high expectations we have for them," Klink said. "Simply put, this cannot happen again. We will keep our community informed about the review and its outcomes."
