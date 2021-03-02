Following student's death, VCU announces independent review of fraternities and sororities

The blame cast by the student government body extends beyond Delta Chi. The SGA called fraternity and sorority culture a "constant problem at VCU" that has caused harm in several instances in recent years. It said VCU must be held accountable for the damage its fraternities and sororities have caused.

The SGA did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

This isn't Delta Chi's first suspension. VCU temporarily shuttered the organization from August 2018-2019 for failing to comply with university requirements.

"Like our community, we fervently want to understand what happened," Klink said. "While eager for answers, we must allow time for the investigation to proceed."

On Friday night, Oakes attended a party in which he would meet his big brother in the fraternity. As part of rush ceremony, Oakes was blindfolded, White said.

Attendees of the party told White that Oakes hit his head on a tree, she said. But she was later told by authorities that her cousin did not suffer head trauma. The cause of death is pending.

Richmond police are leading the investigation of Oakes' death, and VCU is working alongside, Klink said. The investigation hopes to determine whether Oakes' death was related to Delta Chi activity, he added.