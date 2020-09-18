Following summer of COVID and protests, VCU freshman enrollment shrinks 14%

Enrollment of the new freshman class Virginia Commonwealth University has declined, but it hasn't sunk as low as university leaders feared it might.
There are 3,835 new undergraduate freshmen this semester, a 14% decline from a year ago. High school graduates were more likely to choose colleges close to home, smaller colleges and more rural ones, Tomikia LeGrande, VCU vice president for strategy, enrollment management and student success, told the school's Board of Visitors on Friday.
The combination of the pandemic and racial injustice protests that occurred on a near daily basis in Richmond during the summer played a role in students' decision making, LeGrande said.
VCU, like other colleges located in urban environments, has long faced negative perceptions of danger, she said. Often, once a student visits campus, those fears are assuaged. Because of COVID and the civil unrest, fewer applicants were able to walk the campus, which may have exacerbated their concerns about safety.
"While we are unable to specifically quantify this factor in student decision making, we know it is an important influencer that will require our focus and continued efforts to promote and showcase VCU's commitment to health, safety, diversity and inclusion," LeGrande said.
Knowing its next freshman class would be smaller, VCU offered admission to more students than usual. The university sent 15,741 offer letters to applicants.
Then, a larger-than-usual number of students, nearly 700, accepted VCU's offer for admission only to back out or never show up at all. Of those who responded, almost half of them chose another four-year school, 36% opted for community college and 14% decided to take a gap year.
Many of these students were choosing whether to attend VCU during the early summer, while colleges were announcing their plans to reopen their campuses and while protests were occurring on VCU's campus.
Though freshman enrollment sank a significant amount, the school's entire enrollment is down just 3% to 29,093. Total enrollment figures were buoyed by a large increase in online graduate students, which nearly doubled to 730 this year, and the total number of graduate students enrolled has grown 9%.
VCU is offering most of its classes online. Only 17% of students are taking fully in-person classes this semester, and some are in classes that are a mixture of online and face-to-face.
The total enrollment decline wasn't close to the 10% loss the school projected, Karol Kain Gray, VCU's chief financial officer, told the Board of Visitors. And the hit to the budget wasn't as bad as the $55.8 million that administrators projected.
With the expectation that enrollment would crater, the university enacted spending and hiring freezes. It also received $26 million in state and federal funds through the CARES Act. As it turned out, VCU's budget shortfall was only $6.9 million, which was characterized as a relief when spelled out to the Board of Visitors.
There have been 251 total positive cases of coronavirus among VCU students and faculty. In the past two weeks, new cases have subsided. In the past five days, VCU has averaged three new cases per day.
