Following summer of COVID and protests, VCU freshman enrollment shrinks 14%

Then, a larger-than-usual number of students, nearly 700, accepted VCU's offer for admission only to back out or never show up at all. Of those who responded, almost half of them chose another four-year school, 36% opted for community college and 14% decided to take a gap year.

Many of these students were choosing whether to attend VCU during the early summer, while colleges were announcing their plans to reopen their campuses and while protests were occurring on VCU's campus.

Though freshman enrollment sank a significant amount, the school's entire enrollment is down just 3% to 29,093. Total enrollment figures were buoyed by a large increase in online graduate students, which nearly doubled to 730 this year, and the total number of graduate students enrolled has grown 9%.

VCU is offering most of its classes online. Only 17% of students are taking fully in-person classes this semester, and some are in classes that are a mixture of online and face-to-face.

The total enrollment decline wasn't close to the 10% loss the school projected, Karol Kain Gray, VCU's chief financial officer, told the Board of Visitors. And the hit to the budget wasn't as bad as the $55.8 million that administrators projected.