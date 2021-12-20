Former Delta Chi fraternity member to plead guilty or no contest in hazing charge in death of VCU student Adam Oakes

Mutnick would not say why White intends to plead guilty or no contest. Asked if White made a plea agreement with prosecutors, Mutnick declined to comment.

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Alison Martin did not respond to a message seeking comment.

White, 23, will not be sentenced Tuesday, Mutnick said. White is charged with unlawful hazing and serving alcohol to a minor, both Class 1 misdemeanors punishable by up to a year in prison and a fine of $2,500.

White wasn’t enrolled this past semester, a VCU spokesperson said in October. He is from the Dulles area.

“Adam loved everyone he encountered, including Andrew [White], and unfortunately that opened him up to what occurred that night,” Oakes’ family said. “Someone he saw as a new friend, mentor and companion disregarded the fact that Adam was a human being, that he was someone’s son, grandson, nephew and cousin.

“A big brother is someone who is supposed to look out for you, protect you and teach you what it means to be a brother in the fraternity. To us, Andrew failed his first night on the job. His failure to fulfill his role cost Adam his life. Adam’s first night as a Delta Chi will always be his last.”