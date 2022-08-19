 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Former Gov. Wilder withdraws lawsuit against VCU president

20220520_MET_YOUNGKIN_AWE02

Former Gov. Doug Wilder, shown with Gov. Glenn Youngkin in May, served as an advisor during Youngkin's transition to governor. 

 ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH

Former Gov. L. Douglas Wilder withdrew his lawsuit against Virginia Commonwealth University president Michael Rao and three others on Thursday, bring a quick end to a $5 million claim that VCU administrators had damaged the former governor's reputation. 

The suit stemmed from a personnel dispute that began in January. A former VCU employee, Jim Burke, sent a crass text message to Wilder, criticizing his relationship with Gov. Glenn Youngkin and the new governor's plan to eliminate what he called divisive racial concepts from public schools.  

"Wow. What a s--- show. It will be four years of disaster," Burke wrote to Wilder. "I am so disappointed on anyone who thought he was a better choice. Pure stupidity."

At the time, Burke was the director of the Performance Management Group within the L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs, named for the country's first elected Black governor. Wilder is a distinguished professor there. 

Wilder, 91, never endorsed either candidate. But he did criticize Youngkin's opponent, Terry McAuliffe, for attempting to "leap-frog" three African American contenders for the Democratic domination. And during Youngkin's transition, Wilder and three former Republican governors served as advisers. 

Burke lamented Youngkin's plan to expunge divisive concepts from schools. "I have to now tell scholars to not talk about what is real?" Burke wrote, according to public documents reviewed by the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Days later, Burke sent a message to his supervisor, Robyn McDougle, saying if Wilder tries to make things worse "he will find himself in a bad place." 

Wilder perceived the message as harassment, and the dean of the Wilder school, Susan Gooden, attempted to fire Burke. She called Burke's words "terrorist language."

Burke said his messages were ranting but not threatening. A VCU threat assessment team determined Burke made no specific physical threats to anyone. 

But after four months, Burke was still employed by VCU. In May, Wilder visited a VCU board of visitors meeting and accused VCU provost Fotis Sotiropoulos of racism for not firing Burke because Gooden is Black.

"The dean of the school doesn't have the authority to dismiss anyone if she happens to be Black and female," Wilder said. "Am I talking about racism? Yes I am." 

In July, Wilder filed suit against Rao, Sotiropoulos, Burke and the school's head lawyer, Jacob Belue in federal court. The suit claimed that because of the defendants' actions, they had branded Wilder a "racist sympathizer," damaging his political influence and historical achievement. 

According to the suit, Rao, Sotiropoulos and Belue tolerated, encouraged and participated with Buke by not communicating with Wilder during the ordeal. The suit claimed their actions stigmatized Wilder and publicly impugned his reputation. 

It also asserted the decision not to fire Burke was the latest pattern of racism, discrimination and retaliation at VCU associated with Wilder's tenure. But the suit gave no evidence to support that claim. 

Burke eventually resigned and retired from VCU, the suit stated, but the terms of his resignation are unclear.  

Burke did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and spokespeople for Wilder and VCU declined to comment. 

This story will be updated. 

ekolenich@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6109

Twitter: @EricKolenich

Reporter

Eric Kolenich writes about higher education, health systems and more for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the newspaper in 2009 and spent 11 years in the Sports section. (804) 649-6109

Breaking News