Former Highland Springs High to serve as region's first full-service community school

The old Highland Springs High School building in Eastern Henrico was spruced up over the summer, and will reopen to students on Monday with a new purpose.

The site, which has been rebranded as the “Oak Avenue Complex,” will soon serve as the first full-service community school in Central Virginia. It will provide local students and families with on-site health and dental care; mental health and tutoring services; and space for adult and GED-program classes.

Records: Before linking alleged shooting plot to Dogwood Dell, Richmond chief was told location was unknown In response to a FOIA request from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, police released drafts of talking points and a news release. None of them mention Dogwood Dell amphitheater.

A community school is both a place and a strategy meant to address barriers outside the school day that impact student success during the school day.

“We're not asking schools to do more. We're working with partners to expand what you can do in a school to create a space where families can access convenient services,” said Mike Taylor, CEO of the nonprofit Henrico Education Foundation. “After all, our schools are everywhere. Why not make them the center of this work because it's easier for families to access the services.”

Starting Monday, the Oak will house sixth and seventh graders in the county’s expanding Achievable Dream Academy program, and will be used temporarily by students from the Advanced Career Education Center at Highland Springs.

Within a few weeks the Henrico school division’s family and community engagement department, which heads the community school initiative, will move into the building.

Initial partners include the Henrico County Food Bank and the Virginia Department of Social Services, which will help to provide a food pantry, and caseworkers who will be on-site to work with families.

“If we have resources on site, if students and even families can get to them faster, there are less barriers for them to have access,” said Adrienne Cole Johnson, chief of family and community engagement for Henrico Schools. “Students excel more because they know that they're supported, and they don’t have to worry about some of those basic day-to-day needs.”

Further out, the Oak will provide on-site health and dentistry services through other community partners.

Studies of community schools that have been running for more than five years have shown higher standardized reading and math scores, better attendance rates and greater parental involvement.

“When kids are hungry, it's hard to learn. Whether they have a vision issue or a dental issue, that impacts a student's ability to focus and be in class,” said HEF’s Mike Taylor. “We’ve looked at some data with some folks in the community, and absences are an issue. A lot of times, it's health-related.”

The HEF, a nonprofit that supports Henrico Schools, is providing capital funds for the Oak, fundraising for sustainability and acting as a convener with experts and community partners. Taylor said that HEF is still working on some additional fundraising for equipment including exam tables and computer equipment.

The Oak, which will continue to roll out new services over the next year, was originally planned to launch earlier, but supply chain issues delayed some aspects. On-site health and dental services could be operating by the spring, but dates are still uncertain.

While the Oak will be the county and region’s first full-service community school, the initiative began in Henrico back in 2016 at Glen Lea Elementary School with a Community Learning Center initiative.

Henrico County Public Schools now has eight schools with similar after school enrichment programming. They are funded by a U.S. Department of Education program that supports schools’ Community Learning Centers, particularly those that serve students in high-poverty and low-performing schools.

The school division’s first telehealth center, part of the community school initiative, opened last year at Glen Lea Elementary School.

School division officials along with HEF are working on a grant application for the USDOE’s Full-Service Community Schools program, which is meant to support community schools that improve the accessibility of services for children and families, particularly those attending high-poverty schools.

The Biden administration proposed expanded funding for community schools in its budget, and Congress more than doubled funding for the program. The USDOE announced in July plans to award $68 million in funds for 40 new grantees.

On Tuesday morning, maintenance crews at the Oak were busy painting, cleaning and moving furniture in order to prepare for students’ first day of school on Monday.

“The game plan was always to repurpose this to some form, they just had to determine what we would repurpose it to,” said Susan Moore, HCPS director of facilities as she oversaw the “refresh” process on Tuesday.

The students who will begin classes at the Oak on Monday will bring the building to life, Johnson said. One of the first developments will be the family and resource center, which will offer on-site tutoring, workshops and parent groups.

“The thought is that we're going to have very active partnerships on site to support our young people, but also our family and community,” Johnson said.