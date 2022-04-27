Former judge Charles Poston chosen to lead William & Mary board

Former judge Charles E. Poston will lead the board of visitors for the College of William & Mary beginning July 1. The board unanimously voted him as rector, or chair of the board, last week.

Poston replaces John Littel, who was named Virginia's Secretary of Health and Human Resources earlier this year and whose term as rector expires June 30.

Poston spent 20 years as a judge for the Norfolk Circuit Court and three years as its chief judge. He now works for a Richmond-based mediation firm, The McCammon Group. He earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Richmond, a master's from the University of Virginia and a law degree from William & Mary.

A member of the board since 2019, Poston will serve a two-year term as rector.

The board of visitors also chose Barbara L. Johnson as vice rector and Ardine Williams as secretary. Johnson is an employment lawyer, and Williams is vice president workforce development at Amazon's northern Virginia headquarters.

Littel joined the board in 2012 and became rector in 2018, serving two terms. He can remain a member of the board of visitors, where he has two years remaining.

Johnson replaces current vice rector William H. Payne II, who is completing his second four-year term and isn't eligible for re-appointment.

“I am deeply grateful for the friendship and partnership over the past four years with rector Littel and vice rector Payne – as the administration and the board worked together to chart a course toward William & Mary’s future,” William & Mary president Katherine Rowe said in a statement. “They are true leaders, committed to the success of our university."

The governor appoints each university's board members, who serve renewable four-year terms.