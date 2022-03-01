Former VCU fraternity big brother sentenced to no jail time in Adam Oakes hazing case

Andrew White, a former student at Virginia Commonwealth University student and fraternity member, was sentenced to no time in jail Tuesday after the hazing death of his "little brother" last year.

White, 23, had pleaded guilty to misdemeanor hazing and serving alcohol to a minor following the death of Adam Oakes, a 19-year-old VCU freshman. Oakes died of alcohol intoxication after a "big-little" event for the Delta Chi fraternity in Feb. 2021.

That night, White became Oakes' big brother in the fraternity.

Judge Claire Cardwell sentenced White to 100 hours of community service, probation, speaking at five hazing prevention events and a requirement to participate in a new restorative justice program in which he will meet with the Oakes family.

"I want you to know I'm deeply sorry," White said in Richmond Circuit Court. "I think about him every day."

More important than putting kids in jail is educating them about the dangers of hazing, said Courtney White, cousin to Adam Oakes. In many hazing cases, defendants don't receive sufficiently harsh sentences. This was a more effective solution, she said.

Authorities charged 11 former members of the fraternity in connection to Oakes' death, and Andrew White's case is the first to be resolved. He declined to comment after the hearing.

Hazing and providing alcohol to a minor are Class 1 misdemeanors, punishable by up to one year in prison.

This story will be updated.