Founder of CoStar Group named to VCU board of visitors

Andy Florance, the founder of real estate analytics and research firm CoStar Group, was named to the Virginia Commonwealth University board of visitors on Friday.

Gov. Ralph Northam appointed Florance, who begins a four-year term July 1 and joins a 16-member body that has the final say over university decisions.

Florance formed CoStar in 1987 as an undergraduate student at Princeton. The company provides real estate information, analytics and online marketplaces, such as Apartments.com and Homes.com.

Headquartered in Washington D.C., CoStar opened a Richmond office in 2016 at 501 S. Fifth St. and employs 1,000 people in Richmond. Florance received an honorary doctorate from VCU and gave the commencement speech in 2019.

Hundreds of VCU alumni have worked for CoStar, and the company gave $2.5 million to the VCU School of Business to establish a chair of real estate analytics.

"Andy is a strong supporter of VCU and the broader Richmond community," VCU president Michael Rao said in a statement.