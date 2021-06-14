Founder of CoStar Group named to VCU board of visitors

Andy Florance, the founder of real estate analytics and research firm CoStar Group, was named to the Virginia Commonwealth University board of visitors on Friday.
Gov. Ralph Northam appointed Florance, who begins a four-year term July 1 and joins a 16-member body that has the final say over university decisions.
Florance formed CoStar in 1987 as an undergraduate student at Princeton. The company provides real estate information, analytics and online marketplaces, such as Apartments.com and Homes.com.
Headquartered in Washington D.C., CoStar opened a Richmond office in 2016 at 501 S. Fifth St. and employs 1,000 people in Richmond. Florance received an honorary doctorate from VCU and gave the commencement speech in 2019.
Hundreds of VCU alumni have worked for CoStar, and the company gave $2.5 million to the VCU School of Business to establish a chair of real estate analytics.
"Andy is a strong supporter of VCU and the broader Richmond community," VCU president Michael Rao said in a statement.
Florance replaces Rick Wagoner, who served the maximum two terms. Northam also approved three current members of the board to remain for second terms: Tyrone Nelson, Ed McCoy and Todd Haymore. Nelson is the pastor of Sixth Mount Zion Baptist Church and a Henrico County Supervisor. McCoy is the CEO of Eaheart Industrial Services Inc., a company that sells and services forklifts. Haymore is a managing director for Hunton Andrews Kurth, a Richmond law firm.
Northam appointed two new members to the board of visitors for Virginia State University, Ed Owens and Jon Moore.
Owens is the owner of Edward Owens Agency, an insurance and financial services company he founded in 1985, and interim mayor of South Boston. He is a graduate of Hampden-Sydney College.
Moore is president and CEO of Philip Morris USA. Moore has worked for Altria, Philip Morris' parent company, since 2003. He is a graduate of Fort Lewis College.
