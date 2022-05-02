Four Richmond School Board members flip to approve River City Middle School rezoning

After a week of uncertainty regarding the rezoning of River City Middle, and as the Richmond Public Schools chief operating officer submitted resignation papers, the division's school board reversed course Monday night and approved moving over 450 students out of the overcrowded Southside building.

Monday’s vote undid last week’s failing vote to rezone 453 students from River City Middle School to three other middle schools for the upcoming academic year.

In an 8-1 vote, Chair Shonda Harris-Muhammed, Vice-Chair Kenya Gibson and members Mariah White and Stephanie Rizzi flipped their previous position against the rezoning plan and joined members Cheryl Burke, Liz Doerr, Nicole Jones and Dawn Page. Member Jonathan Young maintained his stance against the plan.

“I maintain that the decision by this board last Monday to not rezone River City Middle School was ethically wrong,” Doerr said Monday.

The vote followed two hours of public comment in which parents, students, teachers and other school officials implored the school board to reconsider.

In another key development, Chief Operating Officer Alana Gonzalez, who joined the school district last March, submitted her resignation to RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras. Her resignation is effective May 20.

While built to hold 1,500 students, River City Middle opened in September with 1,626 students. The enrollment of the school on Hull Street Road is projected to grow to 1,740 students by the 2024-25 academic year.

On April 25, the board had voted 5-4 against moving 453 students from River City to three other middle schools: Lucille Brown, James H. Binford and Thomas C. Boushall. Those who voted against the plan expressed concerns about the impact to open enrollment, a lack of information regarding operational costs and logistics of moving the students, and claimed the River City Middle rezoning committee created only one proposed alternative.

Before formally switching Monday night to vote yes, Gibson criticized the River City rezoning process, saying a committee, such as the River City rezoning panel, is “not designed to pick an option for the board to vote. The committee’s role is to vet and come forward with many options.”

“I'm going to vote yes because we're in a situation where we cannot allow the possibility of overcrowding that would be at play. However, the school board is going to be challenged to play a more active role,” Gibson said.

With the rezoning approved for the upcoming school year, River City’s capacity is slated to drop to 78%, followed by Lucille Brown’s capacity at 76% and Binford and Boushall will sit at 74% capacity.

During Monday's public comment period, Pippa Holloway, a District 5 resident, questioned the school board’s April 25 vote to reject the rezoning plan in relation to Gonzalez, the chief operating officer, resigning.

“What’s the connection between River City zoning and the resignation of the COO? The answer is a culture of micromanagement that is bringing chaos and failure,” Holloway said.

On Monday night River City Middle Principal Jacquelyn Murphy-Braxton told the school board she took last week’s vote personally for the students and staff of River City Middle. Staff and students shared struggles of attending River City, including challenges with restroom access. With a limited number of bathrooms and not enough staff to supervise them, teachers have to use instruction time to take their entire class to the bathroom.

“No one wants to see us continue the way we have. No one. Not me, and you shouldn’t either," Murphy-Braxton said.

"We should be the modern Mother Teresas, Gandhis and Martin Luther Kings for our children,” she said.

“We all have one job and that is academic achievement. And you cannot have academic achievement in the conditions that we have.”

Speaking as a parent, school board member Mariah White provided public comment regarding River City. While White expressed concerns for River City’s overcrowding, she said she’s been called out for racism and discrimination and rejected the characterizations.

The four members who have now voted for the rezoning twice, wrote in a joint statement after the April 25 vote failed that “the school board prioritized school choice that advantages white and affluent families over the safety and security of Black and Brown students on the southside.”

The Southside majority-minority school has a population of 48.1% Black students, 47.4% Hispanic students, 2.1% white students, 1.2% students of multiple races, 1% of Asian students, 0.2% American Indian students and 0.1% Native Hawaiian students, according to September 2021 enrollment numbers.

At the beginning of the meeting, Harris-Muhammed, the board’s chair, attempted to move the River City vote ahead of public comment. Instead, the board voted to move the vote to directly after public comment.

COO's resignation

In February, five school board members sought to eliminate the positions of the chief operating officer and the chief wellness officer from the school division’s next annual budget. The following month, in a deadlock vote regarding a bloc of unspecified personnel actions, the school board barred Kamras from filling the position of chief wellness officer.

Referring to Gonzalez, Kamras wrote in an email to school board members: “Despite my best efforts to retain her, she felt she could not effectively perform her duties given the current political climate, in which she has felt harassed, undermined, and demeaned."

A schools spokesperson confirmed the email, which circulated on social media Monday.

Kamras wrote that as a result of the resignation, “many operational projects will be delayed, as the team is already stretched to the breaking point.”