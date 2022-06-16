Fourth former fraternity brother pleads guilty in hazing death of Adam Oakes

Another former member of the Delta Chi fraternity at Virginia Commonwealth University has admitted wrongdoing in connection with the death of Adam Oakes.

Colin Tran, 20, pleaded guilty Thursday in Richmond Circuit Court to misdemeanor charges of hazing and providing alcohol to a minor.

As part of a plea agreement, Tran received no jail time. He must perform 100 hours of community service as well as give four hazing prevention presentations to the Live Like Adam Foundation and remain in good conduct for a year.

If he fulfills the terms of the agreement, the state can dismiss the charges.

Tran is the fourth former Delta Chi brother to plead guilty. None has received time in jail.

Oakes was a 19-year-old freshman at VCU when he died of alcohol intoxication following a Delta Chi initiation party in February 2021. Several months later, authorities charged 11 students with hazing. Seven of the defendants haven’t resolved their cases yet.

VCU has banned the chapter from campus.

Tran was a “big brother” of another pledge who helped provide alcohol that night, said Courtney White, Oakes’ cousin.

Thursday’s hearing was emotional, White said. Judge Bradley Cavedo seemed shaken by the events described in court, causing him to call a recess. After a brief pause, the hearing resumed.

Tran did not speak during the hearing and did not respond to a request for comment.

Unlike the previous three defendants who pleaded guilty, Tran is the first who could have his charges dismissed.

“It’s always a bitter pill when you think of what happened to Adam that night,” said Eric Oakes, Adam’s father. “There’s no justice for Adam.”

The Oakes family has pushed to make hazing a felony. Currently, it’s a misdemeanor, punishable by no more than one year in prison.

A bill that would have upgraded the offense to a Class 5 felony, carrying up to 10 years in prison, failed to reach consensus in the General Assembly.

A separate bill pushed by the Oakes family did become law and takes effect July 1. It requires student organizations at colleges to conduct hazing prevention training. The Oakes family has developed a curriculum it hopes to implement at schools and colleges.

“We’re trying every single route for change,” White said. “It’s going to take more than just the law to get things to really change. That’s why we’re coming at this from every single angle.”