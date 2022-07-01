Fox Elementary fire deemed accidental in Richmond Fire Department report

The Richmond Fire Department announced Friday evening that it has classified the fire that gutted William Fox Elementary School as “accidental” and the cause “undetermined.”

“This means that there is no evidence to support any deliberate or criminal act,” the department said in a statement.

The three-alarm fire on the night of Feb. 11 destroyed the roof of the school at 2300 Hanover Ave. in the Fan District, closing it indefinitely for the remainder of the school year.

Though the blaze caused significant damage, the Richmond School Board voted last month to fast track the repair of the building, which dates to 1911.

Following the completion of preliminary building condition reports earlier this year, Superintendent Jason Kamras recommended that the school building could be preserved. He has previously said that the division’s insurer would cover the cost of the repair.

Two school division spokespeople did not response to calls and text following the release of the fire department's statement at 5:45 p.m. Friday evening.

The fire department would not provide a copy of the report Friday evening. The Times-Dispatch has filed a Freedom of Information Act request seeking the document.

Fire officials first began their investigation after taking control of the building shortly after the fire. The department returned custody of the building to Richmond Public School on Wednesday.

The school district and fire officials came under scrutiny in the days after the fire.

The Richmond Fire Department first announced the fire late on the early hours of Feb. 12 said that crews were called to the school at about 10:35 p.m.

Officials said parts of the roof began to collapse at about 11:09 a.m. and that firefighters started retreating to focus a “defensive attack” on blaze.

The department news release did not disclose that fire crews responded to calls about an alarm going off at the school at the school. Officials noted that the alarm system failed to contact 911, and that it was reported by a witness passing by the building.

The Times-Dispatch reported that morning that audio logs from the initial emergency dispatch that the responders were unable to reach a school representative to access the building.

The fire department news release Friday says that crews “manipulated” the lock of a rear door to the building. The release says crews searched the building twice with thermal imaging cameras but “spotted nothing out of the ordinary.”

“They searched all known areas of the exterior and interior of the building for at least 38 minutes without locating any indication of fire,” the release says.

The crews then left. Fire crews were then called back to the school about 25 minutes later to in response to reports of the school being on fire.

A firefighter was injured in the response to the fire. No other injuries or deaths were reported.

