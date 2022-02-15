Fox Elementary parents look ahead after devastating fire

As Becca DuVal was tucking her daughter into bed Saturday, it dawned on them that she would not be graduating at William Fox Elementary after the school went up in flames.

"She burst into tears over the realization" DuVal said. "This year was supposed to be some kind of big comeback. ... It was supposed to be different. This has robbed them of that."

The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted life at the school for many students, some of whom graduated from Fox without ever returning to their classroom. Now more students are at risk of never going back.

It's a series of cascading traumas, said DuVal, a mother of three children, including two students at Fox.

As Fox students are set to resume classes virtually Wednesday, parents and teachers who collectively donate six-figure sums to improve and repair the school each year say they are trying to figure out how to help students as the school division continues to assess the damage and shape transition plans.

"We're not really focused on what happened or why it happened," said Katie Ricard, president of the school's parent-teacher association. "We're focused on what to do going forward to support our teachers to get them the classrooms they want for our kids to succeed."

In the days after the fire, Ricard said other school communities have reached out to support Fox. So far she said there has been a focus on organizing community events with other schools to prevent students from feeling isolated as they are expected to continue school virtually for at least a few weeks.

Ricard said the school's library was damaged in the fire, and that the association is preparing to launch a book drive to replace the school's main library and smaller classroom collections that were maintained by individual teachers. Local artists, she said, have also pledged to donate art work for an auction that will be used to help raise money for the school.

While some parents and area residents have shared frustration with the school administration, particularly after the release of timelines showing it was slow to respond to an alarm at the school an hour before the blaze, both DuVal and Ricard said they and others are not dwelling on it.

"I need this to be a wake-up call," DuVal said.

DuVal said she's keenly aware that the Fox community is more fortunate than others in Richmond as the school is located in one of the city's wealthiest communities, meaning that parents often have more resources to share.

Still, she said the pandemic led to a drop off in enrollment at Fox, as families decided to move to neighboring school districts or placed their children in private schools. According to Virginia Department of Education data, enrollment at Fox has declined from 438 students in 2019-20 to 358 this year.

DuVal said she fears that a prolonged reopening process could result in fewer families at Fox and erode confidence in the School Board, particularly as it has been mired in debate recently over the rebuilding of George Wythe High School.

"When they [leave], it means there are fewer fingers in the dam," she said. "How do you keep the community invested? How do you keep the community in love with the school?"