Richmond Public Schools officials announced Wednesday that crews are beginning to rebuild Fox Elementary School, which was heavily damaged in a fire about one year ago.

The beloved Richmond elementary school in the city’s Fan District was built in 1911, and has remained closed since the late-night fire on Feb. 11, 2022.

Officials say water used to douse the fire sat in the building for months while it was under control of the fire department, and mold growth over the summer was substantial. RPS did not regain control of the building until July.

Crews have since cleaned up, ventilated the building and used a generator to keep fans running. They also completed all shoring, stabilization and demolition.

“Everything that we are doing moving forward is to put Fox back together,” said Dana Fox, RPS chief operations officer, on Wednesday.

Crews are now prepping the tops of the walls and removing some of the brickwork to prepare for trusses and for a permanent roof within the next couple of months.

The outside of the historic building will remain intact, while the inside will receive major upgrades.

“It will look like a 21st century school while still having that historical fabric and elements that Fox is known for,” Fox said.

Richmond School Board member Mariah White, who represents the Second District where Fox is, encouraged parents to be patient.

“We just want to ensure that this school will be built,” White said. “And I’m going to say it again: it will be built.”

Parents and community members have grown concerned after expected state funding for the rebuild fell through.

Del. Jeff Bourne, D-Richmond, introduced a $15 million budget amendment earlier this legislative session to cover the rebuild costs. But the amendment was not included in the House of Delegates’ version of the proposed budget, which the chamber adopted earlier this month.

Some city leaders have not given up hope yet for state funding. Senior negotiators for the House and Senate are trying to hash out a final agreement on the chambers’ different versions of the spending plan before the assembly’s scheduled adjournment on Saturday.

“I will always keep my fingers crossed until the General Assembly actually closes out,” said Richmond City Council member Katherine Jordan, who represents the Second District. “There’s also a lot of money on the table in the Senate budget for classroom and family needs. I will always say continue to reach out to your legislators and to our governor.”

On July 1, the city will have $200 million in debt capacity through general obligation bonds, and that will become accessible to the Richmond School Board.

“When it comes to what comes next, that’s the School Board’s decision,” Jordan said. “I think what we can all see is there are two shovel-ready projects: George Wythe [High School] and Fox.”

White said she will make a motion to use $15 million of the $200 million to continue the construction at Fox. She also said there are construction grants that will become available in March.

“We will be back. This is team Fox here and we’re working it,” White said. “We are Fox strong, and we will be back in 2025.”

