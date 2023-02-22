Richmond Public Schools officials announced Wednesday that crews are beginning to rebuild Fox Elementary School, which was heavily damaged in a
fire about one year ago.
The beloved Richmond elementary
school in the city’s Fan District was built in 1911, and has remained closed since the late-night fire on Feb. 11, 2022.
Members of the media tour Fox Elementary School in Richmond after Richmond Public Schools Chief Operating Officer Dana Fox provided an update on construction plans to rebuild the school Wednesday.
EVA RISSO, TIMES-DISPATCH
Officials say water used to douse the fire sat in the building for months while it was under control of the fire department, and mold growth over the summer was substantial. RPS did not regain control of the building until July.
Crews have since cleaned up, ventilated the building and used a generator to keep fans running. They also completed all shoring, stabilization and demolition.
“Everything that we are doing moving forward is to put Fox back together,” said
Dana Fox, RPS chief operations officer, on Wednesday.
Onlookers on Hanover Avenue watched as the fire engulfed Fox Elementary School in the Fan District of Richmond on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022.
DYLAN GARNER, TIMES-DISPATCH
Crews are now prepping the tops of the walls and removing some of the brickwork to prepare for trusses and for a permanent roof within the next couple of months.
The outside of the
historic building will remain intact, while the inside will receive major upgrades.
“It will look like a 21st century school while still having that historical fabric and elements that Fox is known for,” Fox said.
Richmond School Board member Mariah White, who represents the Second District where Fox is, encouraged parents to be patient.
“We just want to ensure that this school will be built,” White said. “And I’m going to say it again: it will be built.”
Parents and community members have grown concerned after expected state funding for the rebuild fell through.
Del.
Jeff Bourne, D-Richmond, introduced a $15 million budget amendment earlier this legislative session to cover the rebuild costs. But the amendment was not included in the House of Delegates’ version of the proposed budget, which the chamber adopted earlier this month.
Some city leaders have not given up hope yet for state funding. Senior negotiators for the House and Senate are trying to hash out a final agreement on the chambers’ different versions of the spending plan before the assembly’s scheduled adjournment on Saturday.
“I will always keep my fingers crossed until the General Assembly actually closes out,” said Richmond City Council member Katherine Jordan, who represents the Second District. “There’s also a lot of money on the table in the Senate budget for classroom and family needs. I will always say continue to reach out to your legislators and to our governor.”
On July 1, the city will have $200 million in debt capacity through general obligation bonds, and that will become accessible to the Richmond School Board.
“When it comes to what comes next, that’s the School Board’s decision,” Jordan said. “I think what we can all see is there are two shovel-ready projects: George Wythe [High School] and Fox.”
White said she will make a motion to use $15 million of the $200 million to continue the construction at Fox. She also said there are construction grants that will become available in March.
“We will be back. This is team Fox here and we’re working it,” White said. “We are Fox strong, and we will be back in 2025.”
PHOTOS: Media tour of Fox Elementary
From left, Richmond City Council member Katherine Jordan, Richmond City School Board member Mariah White and Richmond Public Schools Chief Operating Officer Dana Fox provide an update on construction plans to rebuild Fox Elementary School on Wednesday.
EVA RUSSO, TIMES-DISPATCH
Members of the media tour Fox Elementary School in Richmond, VA after Richmond Public Schools Chief Operating Officer Dana Fox provided an update on construction plans to rebuild the school on Wednesday, February 22. The building, which dates to 1911, was heavily damaged in a three-alarm fire on the night of Feb. 11, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
Richmond Public Schools Chief Operating Officer Dana Fox accompanies members of the media Wednesday on a tour of Fox Elementary School in Richmond after providing an update on construction plans to rebuild the school. The building, which dates to 1911, was heavily damaged in a three-alarm fire on the night of Feb. 11, 2022.
EVA RUSSO, TIMES-DISPATCH
Members of the media tour Fox Elementary School in Richmond after Richmond Public Schools Chief Operating Officer Dana Fox provided an update on construction plans to rebuild the school Wednesday.
EVA RISSO, TIMES-DISPATCH
(From left) Richmond Public Schools Chief Operating Officer Dana Fox, Richmond City Council member Katherine Jordan, and Richmond City School Board member Mariah White accompany members of the media on a tour of Fox Elementary School in Richmond, VA after Fox provided an update on construction plans to rebuild the school on Wednesday, February 22. The building, which dates to 1911, was heavily damaged in a three-alarm fire on the night of Feb. 11, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
Members of the media tour Fox Elementary School in Richmond, VA after Richmond Public Schools Chief Operating Officer Dana Fox provided an update on construction plans to rebuild the school on Wednesday, February 22. The building, which dates to 1911, was heavily damaged in a three-alarm fire on the night of Feb. 11, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
Members of the media tour Fox Elementary School in Richmond after Richmond Public Schools Chief Operating Officer Dana Fox provided an update on construction plans to rebuild the school on Wednesday, February 22. The building, which dates to 1911, was heavily damaged in a three-alarm fire on the night of Feb. 11, 2022.
EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Members of the media tour Fox Elementary School in Richmond, VA after Richmond Public Schools Chief Operating Officer Dana Fox provided an update on construction plans to rebuild the school on Wednesday, February 22. The building, which dates to 1911, was heavily damaged in a three-alarm fire on the night of Feb. 11, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
Members of the media tour Fox Elementary School in Richmond after Richmond Public Schools Chief Operating Officer Dana Fox provided an update on construction plans to rebuild the school on Wednesday, February 22. The building, which dates to 1911, was heavily damaged in a three-alarm fire on the night of Feb. 11, 2022.
EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Members of the media tour Fox Elementary School in Richmond, VA after Richmond Public Schools Chief Operating Officer Dana Fox provided an update on construction plans to rebuild the school on Wednesday, February 22. The building, which dates to 1911, was heavily damaged in a three-alarm fire on the night of Feb. 11, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
Members of the media tour Fox Elementary School in Richmond, VA after Richmond Public Schools Chief Operating Officer Dana Fox provided an update on construction plans to rebuild the school on Wednesday, February 22. The building, which dates to 1911, was heavily damaged in a three-alarm fire on the night of Feb. 11, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
Members of the media tour Fox Elementary School in Richmond, VA after Richmond Public Schools Chief Operating Officer Dana Fox provided an update on construction plans to rebuild the school on Wednesday, February 22. The building, which dates to 1911, was heavily damaged in a three-alarm fire on the night of Feb. 11, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
Members of the media tour Fox Elementary School in Richmond, VA after Richmond Public Schools Chief Operating Officer Dana Fox provided an update on construction plans to rebuild the school on Wednesday, February 22. The building, which dates to 1911, was heavily damaged in a three-alarm fire on the night of Feb. 11, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
Members of the media tour Fox Elementary School in Richmond, VA after Richmond Public Schools Chief Operating Officer Dana Fox provided an update on construction plans to rebuild the school on Wednesday, February 22. The building, which dates to 1911, was heavily damaged in a three-alarm fire on the night of Feb. 11, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
Members of the media tour Fox Elementary School in Richmond, VA after Richmond Public Schools Chief Operating Officer Dana Fox provided an update on construction plans to rebuild the school on Wednesday, February 22. The building, which dates to 1911, was heavily damaged in a three-alarm fire on the night of Feb. 11, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
Members of the media tour Fox Elementary School in Richmond, VA after Richmond Public Schools Chief Operating Officer Dana Fox provided an update on construction plans to rebuild the school on Wednesday, February 22. The building, which dates to 1911, was heavily damaged in a three-alarm fire on the night of Feb. 11, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
Cones are seen marking holes in the floor above as members of the media tour Fox Elementary School in Richmond, VA after Richmond Public Schools Chief Operating Officer Dana Fox provided an update on construction plans to rebuild the school on Wednesday, February 22. The building, which dates to 1911, was heavily damaged in a three-alarm fire on the night of Feb. 11, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
Members of the media tour Fox Elementary School in Richmond, VA after Richmond Public Schools Chief Operating Officer Dana Fox provided an update on construction plans to rebuild the school on Wednesday, February 22. The building, which dates to 1911, was heavily damaged in a three-alarm fire on the night of Feb. 11, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
Members of the media tour Fox Elementary School in Richmond, VA after Richmond Public Schools Chief Operating Officer Dana Fox provided an update on construction plans to rebuild the school on Wednesday, February 22. The building, which dates to 1911, was heavily damaged in a three-alarm fire on the night of Feb. 11, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
Members of the media tour Fox Elementary School in Richmond, VA after Richmond Public Schools Chief Operating Officer Dana Fox provided an update on construction plans to rebuild the school on Wednesday, February 22. The building, which dates to 1911, was heavily damaged in a three-alarm fire on the night of Feb. 11, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
Members of the media tour Fox Elementary School in Richmond, VA after Richmond Public Schools Chief Operating Officer Dana Fox provided an update on construction plans to rebuild the school on Wednesday, February 22. The building, which dates to 1911, was heavily damaged in a three-alarm fire on the night of Feb. 11, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
Members of the media tour Fox Elementary School in Richmond, VA after Richmond Public Schools Chief Operating Officer Dana Fox provided an update on construction plans to rebuild the school on Wednesday, February 22. The building, which dates to 1911, was heavily damaged in a three-alarm fire on the night of Feb. 11, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
Members of the media tour Fox Elementary School in Richmond, VA after Richmond Public Schools Chief Operating Officer Dana Fox provided an update on construction plans to rebuild the school on Wednesday, February 22. The building, which dates to 1911, was heavily damaged in a three-alarm fire on the night of Feb. 11, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
Members of the media tour Fox Elementary School in Richmond, VA after Richmond Public Schools Chief Operating Officer Dana Fox provided an update on construction plans to rebuild the school on Wednesday, February 22. The building, which dates to 1911, was heavily damaged in a three-alarm fire on the night of Feb. 11, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
Members of the media tour Fox Elementary School in Richmond, VA after Richmond Public Schools Chief Operating Officer Dana Fox provided an update on construction plans to rebuild the school on Wednesday, February 22. The building, which dates to 1911, was heavily damaged in a three-alarm fire on the night of Feb. 11, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
Members of the media tour Fox Elementary School in Richmond, VA after Richmond Public Schools Chief Operating Officer Dana Fox provided an update on construction plans to rebuild the school on Wednesday, February 22. The building, which dates to 1911, was heavily damaged in a three-alarm fire on the night of Feb. 11, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
(From left) Richmond Public Schools Chief Operating Officer Dana Fox, Richmond City School Board member Mariah White, and Richmond City Council member Katherine Jordan accompany members of the media on a tour of Fox Elementary School in Richmond, VA after Fox provided an update on construction plans to rebuild the school on Wednesday, February 22. The building, which dates to 1911, was heavily damaged in a three-alarm fire on the night of Feb. 11, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
Members of the media tour Fox Elementary School in Richmond, VA after Richmond Public Schools Chief Operating Officer Dana Fox provided an update on construction plans to rebuild the school on Wednesday, February 22. The building, which dates to 1911, was heavily damaged in a three-alarm fire on the night of Feb. 11, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
Members of the media tour the basement at Fox Elementary School in Richmond, VA after Richmond Public Schools Chief Operating Officer Dana Fox provided an update on construction plans to rebuild the school on Wednesday, February 22. The building, which dates to 1911, was heavily damaged in a three-alarm fire on the night of Feb. 11, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
Members of the media tour the basement at Fox Elementary School in Richmond, VA after Richmond Public Schools Chief Operating Officer Dana Fox provided an update on construction plans to rebuild the school on Wednesday, February 22. The building, which dates to 1911, was heavily damaged in a three-alarm fire on the night of Feb. 11, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
Members of the media tour the basement at Fox Elementary School in Richmond, VA after Richmond Public Schools Chief Operating Officer Dana Fox provided an update on construction plans to rebuild the school on Wednesday, February 22. The building, which dates to 1911, was heavily damaged in a three-alarm fire on the night of Feb. 11, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
Roses are seen in the fencing that surrounds Fox Elementary School in Richmond, VA as Richmond Public Schools Chief Operating Officer Dana Fox provides an update on construction plans to rebuild the school on Wednesday, February 22. The building, which dates to 1911, was heavily damaged in a three-alarm fire on the night of Feb. 11, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
Members of the media tour Fox Elementary School in Richmond, VA after Richmond Public Schools Chief Operating Officer Dana Fox provided an update on construction plans to rebuild the school on Wednesday, February 22. The building, which dates to 1911, was heavily damaged in a three-alarm fire on the night of Feb. 11, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
Members of the media tour Fox Elementary School in Richmond, VA after Richmond Public Schools Chief Operating Officer Dana Fox provided an update on construction plans to rebuild the school on Wednesday, February 22. The building, which dates to 1911, was heavily damaged in a three-alarm fire on the night of Feb. 11, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
Members of the media tour Fox Elementary School in Richmond, VA after Richmond Public Schools Chief Operating Officer Dana Fox provided an update on construction plans to rebuild the school on Wednesday, February 22. The building, which dates to 1911, was heavily damaged in a three-alarm fire on the night of Feb. 11, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo