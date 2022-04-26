Fox Elementary students will start classes at Clark Springs May 9

William Fox Elementary students and teachers are moving into the formerly closed Clark Springs Elementary School next month.

The Richmond School Board in a 5-0 vote, amended a recommendation to move Fox students and teachers out of First Baptist Church to Clark Springs Elementary on May 9. The School Board met Tuesday for a work session at Huguenot High School, but when it was time for the Fox vote, members Liz Doerr, Cheryl Burke, Dawn Page and Nicole Jones had left the meeting.

Superintendent Jason Kamras had recommended Fox Elementary not hold classes this coming Thursday, Friday and next Monday to allow teachers to move into their new classrooms. The School Board instead decided to keep students in class this entire week and pause classes for the entire first week of May. (All Richmond Public Schools are closed May 3 for Eid al-Fitr).

Kamras recommended for instruction to begin at Clark Springs on May 4, instead, it will begin five days later.

“I am delighted to share Clark Springs is ready for students and staff,” Kamras said Tuesday evening.

In February, a three-alarm fire engulfed Fox Elementary, a Richmond Public School located in the heart of the Fan District. The extensive damage closed the school indefinitely. The School Board has approved renovating the 111-year-old school building instead of rebuilding it.

While RPS staff looked to move Fox students and teachers into Clark Springs immediately after the fire, the state of Clark Springs did not allow for a fast transition. Last month, after Fox parents were nearly unanimous in wanting a temporary location while construction occurred at Clark Springs, students and teachers moved into temporary classrooms at First Baptist Church on Monument Avenue.

Kamras thanked First Baptist for being a “flexible, generous and loving host.”

Ahead of Monday’s work session vote, surveys were sent to Fox staff and families to gauge interest on when to move into Clark Springs.

Of the 220 family responses, 75.5% wanted to move into Clark Springs immediately, while 24.5% wanted to stay at First Baptist Church until the end of June, according to the Fox recommendation presentation unveiled Tuesday night.

According to the presentation, of the 58 staff responses, 69% expressed wanting to move into Clark Springs immediately. Staff members were also asked if they needed three, four or five days to move into Clark Springs. Of the 58 responses, 34.5% agreed with three days, with 32.8% for four days and 32.8% for five days. A little over half of the family responses also supported teachers having three days to move into Clark Springs.

During Tuesday’s public comment period, Keri Treadway, an 18-year Fox Elementary teacher, and the building’s union representative, urged the School Board to give teachers more time to move into their Clark Springs classrooms.

“There are no words to express the overwhelming amounts of stress and fatigue that we’ve all experienced these past few months. We’ve lost everything, absolutely everything. Our entire life’s work was destroyed and we are literally starting from scratch,” Treadway said.

Treadway asked for a minimum of four days for teachers to move out of First Baptist Church and into Clark Springs.

“Under normal circumstances, many of us come in at least two weeks before the start of our contracts to prepare,” Treadway said, acknowledging school district officials have said classrooms do not need to be set up as they look at the beginning of the school year, “three days is simply not enough time to make this happen.”

Three teachers who submitted written public comments asked the School Board to approve at least four days to allow for them to move into their new classrooms.

Closed roughly a decade ago, in the last month Clark Springs Elementary has undergone extensive renovations to be able to welcome Fox Elementary. The Randolph neighborhood school has received a fresh paint job, new exterior doors, new ceiling tiles, mold remediation, patches to the leaky roof and more.

While repairs were made to the roof, Clark Springs is in need of an entirely new roof. Costs for a new roof are in the ballpark of $1.5 million and $2 million, according to school system construction staff. A new gym floor is slated to be placed in Clark Springs over the summer.

Clark Springs will remain the home school for Fox Elementary until renovations are completed at the Fan location.