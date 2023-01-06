 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Franklin Military Academy teacher Christal Corey RPS Teacher of the Year

  • 0
2023 RPS Teacher of the Year

Richmond Superintendent Jason Kamras announces Christal Corey, civic and science teacher at Franklin Military Academy, as the 2023 RPS Teacher of the Year Friday at the academy in Richmond.

 Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH

Christal Corey, civic and science teacher of Franklin Military Academy, is announced as 2023 RPS Teacher of the Year.

Teaching is a family affair for Richmond Public Schools teacher Christal Corey. She comes from a long line of educators, and her parents and sister work in RPS, too.

Corey was named RPS’ 2023 Teacher of the Year on Friday.

Superintendent Jason Kamras and leaders of the Richmond School Board surprised Corey with the news at Franklin Military Academy in Richmond’s East end.

2023 RPS Teacher of the Year

Christal Corey, civic and science teacher of Franklin Military Academy, is announced as 2023 RPS Teacher of the Year.

“I want to just say thank you to all of my ancestors. When it was illegal to learn, they taught themselves,” Corey said. “I just want to give an honor to all of them because they were so strong, and they went through so much, and I'm here.”

People are also reading…

Corey thanked her students, who celebrated her Friday morning.

“Everything I do is for my students,” Corey said. “Teaching is my heart. It's my passion. And I wouldn't be able to do what I do if I didn't have you.”

Youngkin administration pushes school choice through education savings accounts

The middle school science and civics teacher began teaching at Franklin Military Academy in 2019 after teaching at Thomas C. Boushall Middle school for five years.

2023 RPS Teacher of the Year

Christal Corey, civics and science teacher of Franklin Military Academy, marches at the academy in Richmond, Va., on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Corey was announced as 2023 RPS Teacher of the Year.

"Though it is not recognized often enough, teachers are the absolute lifeblood of our society," said Richmond School Board Chair Stephanie Rizzi, of the 5th District. "None of us would be here without the hard work of our teachers."

The heart and love that Corey brings to her students "is evident in every word you speak, every action you take, and seeing you with your students,” Kamras said.

Richmond School Board votes to rename George Wythe High School

Corey also received the R.E.B. Award for Teaching Excellence in 2021.

Corey will represent RPS among 15 localities in a regional competition facilitated by the state education department. 

Fave 6: Eric Kolenich shares six memorable stories from 2022

Crowded hospitals in Virginia have few open beds to offer the rush of patients
Richmond Local News
breaking

Crowded hospitals in Virginia have few open beds to offer the rush of patients

  • Eric Kolenich
  • 0

Sean Bennett started throwing up blood, so he went to the emergency room at LewisGale Hospital Montgomery near his home in Southwest Virginia.…

Some college degrees in Virginia never pay off. Others provide an immediate return.
Education
topical top story

Some college degrees in Virginia never pay off. Others provide an immediate return.

  • Eric Kolenich Sean McGoey
  • Updated
  • 0

According to a study, VCU philosophy majors earned minimum wage five years after graduation, while UVA computer science majors made six figures.  

Virginia hospitals charge hundreds of dollars for this COVID drug, even though the government distributes it for free
State and Regional News
top story

Virginia hospitals charge hundreds of dollars for this COVID drug, even though the government distributes it for free

  • Eric Kolenich
  • 0

While healthy patients receive vaccines for free, Virginia Commonwealth University Health and University of Virginia Health charge more than $1,000 for the administration of Evusheld. 

Accused UVa shooter spoke of having gun 2 months ago, student told university
State and Regional News
alert top story topical

Accused UVa shooter spoke of having gun 2 months ago, student told university

  • Eric Kolenich
  • Updated
  • 0

Jones grew up in Richmond and played football at UVa in 2018 but didn't appear in any games.

Alcohol violations plummet at VCU, where some students are switching to weed
Education
alert featured

Alcohol violations plummet at VCU, where some students are switching to weed

  • Eric Kolenich
  • 0

At VCU, "way more people smoke weed than drink," one student said. 

Eagles' K'Von Wallace goes home to Creighton Court one last time
Richmond Local News
top story

Eagles' K'Von Wallace goes home to Creighton Court one last time

  • Eric Kolenich
  • 0

“For me to still be alive at 24, to do what I love, to do what I dreamed, it’s a huge, huge blessing.”

abryson@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6945

Twitter: @AnnaBryson18

0 Comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

'We get no sleep': Daily life in Ukraine's Bakhmut

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News