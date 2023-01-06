Franklin Military Academy teacher Christal Corey RPS Teacher of the Year

Teaching is a family affair for Richmond Public Schools teacher Christal Corey. She comes from a long line of educators, and her parents and sister work in RPS, too.

Corey was named RPS’ 2023 Teacher of the Year on Friday.

Superintendent Jason Kamras and leaders of the Richmond School Board surprised Corey with the news at Franklin Military Academy in Richmond’s East end.

“I want to just say thank you to all of my ancestors. When it was illegal to learn, they taught themselves,” Corey said. “I just want to give an honor to all of them because they were so strong, and they went through so much, and I'm here.”

Corey thanked her students, who celebrated her Friday morning.

“Everything I do is for my students,” Corey said. “Teaching is my heart. It's my passion. And I wouldn't be able to do what I do if I didn't have you.”

The middle school science and civics teacher began teaching at Franklin Military Academy in 2019 after teaching at Thomas C. Boushall Middle school for five years.

"Though it is not recognized often enough, teachers are the absolute lifeblood of our society," said Richmond School Board Chair Stephanie Rizzi, of the 5th District. "None of us would be here without the hard work of our teachers."

The heart and love that Corey brings to her students "is evident in every word you speak, every action you take, and seeing you with your students,” Kamras said.

Corey also received the R.E.B. Award for Teaching Excellence in 2021.

Corey will represent RPS among 15 localities in a regional competition facilitated by the state education department.