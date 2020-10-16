'Frankly we need you:' as Chesterfield County opens schools, district leans on parents

A school system spokesperson did not respond to multiple requests for updated numbers of teacher and bus driver vacancies.

For now the district is getting by with having school administration employees who have teaching degrees step in and teach in-person classes; encouraging parents to transport their children to and from school; establishing “double backs,” where a bus driver does their route once then goes back and picks up all remaining students and all in-person students receive free breakfast and lunch, with some receiving dinner bags at qualifying schools.

“Frankly we need you. Normally I would say school buses are the safest way to get to and from school and that will remain true, however, given the extremely limited capacity of our buses we do need help from parents,” Josh Davis, chief operations officer, said during an October town hall.

Despite having months to prepare for reopening, Chesterfield parent Meredith Baker said in an interview some of the plan “has an ad hoc feeling to it,” especially around transportation. Baker would like to see the data supporting why parents are being asked to drive their children to and from school.

Her oldest of three children returned to their Midlothian area elementary school on Monday on the school bus.