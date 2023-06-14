In a controversial move, the Hanover County School Board voted to update its library policy, which dictates what books are in school libraries.

Immediately after voting to approve that new policy, school board members voted unanimously to ban a list of 17 books that was first introduced by Hanover School Board member Steven Ikenberry, Cold Harbor District, in May.

The full list of banned books includes:

"Choke" — A 2001 novel by American author Chuck Palahniuk. The story focuses on Victor, a sex addict and con man.

"Flamer" — A semi-autobiographical graphic novel by Mike Curato. It is set in 1995, in a Boy Scouts summer camp, and tells the story of Aiden, who is bullied for his appearance and for acting in a manner considered stereotypical of gay men.

"Red Hood" — A modern retelling of Little Red Riding Hood.

"Lucky" — A memoir that recounts the 1981 rape of a 19-year-old student at Syracuse University.

"Tricks" — A story about five deeply troubled teenagers, all from different areas, backgrounds and family situations, who end up falling into prostitution.

"Tilt" — A young adult novel about three teenagers, their families and love relationships. Explores ideas of teenage pregnancy, HIV, sex and LGBTQ themes.

"Sold" — Tells the story of a girl from Nepal named Lakshmi, who is sold into sexual slavery in India.

"This Book is Gay" — A young adult nonfiction book on sexuality and gender

"Infandous" — A queer romantic comedy

"Identical" — The third Ellen Hopkins novel on the list. It follows 16 year-old identical twins Kaeleigh and Reanne. It explores themes of incest, rape and drug and alcohol abuse.

"Haunted" — A second novel from Chuck Palahniuk on the list. The main story follows a group of 17 individuals. The characters agree to be locked in an abandoned theater after finding an invitation; scenes devolve into violence, suicide and death.

"A Court of Silver Flames" — A fantasy novel by Sarah J. Mass that follows two close female friends, Nesta and Cassian, who find solace in each other during a turbulent time of their lives.

"A Court of Mist and Fury" — A second Sarah J. Maas fantasy novel.

"Looking for Alaska" — A young adult fiction novel by John Green that touches on themes of meaning, grief, hope and youth-adult relationships.

"The Bluest Eye" — A Toni Morrison novel that is one of the most banned in the country. It tells the story of a young Black girl during the Great Depression, exploring themes of race relations.

"Water for Elephants" — A fiction novel that follows Jacob Jankowski, a young man whose parents pass away; he joins a second-rate circus, and takes care of animals during the Great Depression.

"All Boys Aren't Blue" — A series of personal essays that addresses Black queer boys, by prominent activist George M. Johnson.