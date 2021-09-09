Full-time Virtual Virginia enrollment is 18 times higher than 2 years ago as local school divisions lean on the statewide virtual programs

Mott said everything was ready to go until about the end of July, when an unexpected uptick in virtual learning interest resurfaced statewide, likely in response to state mask mandates and increasing COVID-19 cases that caused parents to rethink their children's plans.

But Mott said because of their contingency plans, they had more teachers ready, and therefore were able to support and grant the requests from school divisions even as late as Aug. 30.

"It became very evident in the last week of July that there was going to be the need to add more students," Mott said, noting that in recent weeks, as Virtual Virginia spaces have been granted to school systems, they continue to prioritize for three groups of students: those who have medical conditions that require them to learn remotely, the students of military families, and those students who may have transferred to a new school division after mid-July and would have likely missed local deadlines for virtual learning.

"We dialed things up a bit," Mott said, adding that their strong recruiting efforts in early summer "ended up paying off in the long run."

***

Locally, some school divisions are taking as many seats as they can get.