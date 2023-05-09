The Hanover County School Board voted to name its consolidated school Ashland Elementary School.

The new construction will combine John M. Gandy Elementary and Henry Clay Elementary is set to open in 2024.

Naming of the school has become a contentious debate in Hanover County, with residents in the community split between the names Ashland Elementary and John M. Gandy Elementary.

The board initially decided to use the John M. Gandy name in 2018. Gandy was a child of former enslaved parents and longtime president of Virginia State University.

Current board chair John Axselle III said in meetings that there was never an official vote to confirm the name, and that a school board policy forbid the board from naming any new school after a person, living or dead.

In March, the school board created a renaming committee charged with taking public input and choosing a name for the building. That committee recommended in April that it received overwhelming support for the name Gandy, but recommended another name, Berkleytown Elementary, in keeping with the board policy while continuing to honor local black history.

The board ultimately voted 6-1 Tuesday night to name the school Ashland Elementary.

The school board determined that it would have to take a unanimous vote to suspend its rules if it wanted to ratify the John M. Gandy name.

A motion from School Board member Ola J. Hawkins in favor of the name Berkleytown Elementary was shot down 4-3.

Opponents of dropping the John M. Gandy name said it was political payback for schools bearing the name of Confederate heroes being dropped.