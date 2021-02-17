General Assembly votes to give undocumented students access to college financial aid

Both chambers of the General Assembly approved bills that allow undocumented immigrants to receive financial aid at Virginia colleges.

The Senate on Wednesday passed the bill by a vote of 20-18, two days after an identical version was approved by the House. Gov. Ralph Northam has expressed his support.

The legislation allows students to be eligible for state financial aid, school-issued aid and Tuition Assistance Grants for private schools regardless of immigration status. It comes a year after the General Assembly granted in-state tuition to undocumented immigrants.

"We know when people are educated, they do better, and it's better for the economy," Senator Jennifer Boysko, D-Fairfax, who sponsored SB 1387, told a senate subcommittee.

There are 270,000 undocumented immigrants living in Virginia, said Del. Alfonso Lopez, D-Arlington, who sponsored the House version of the bill. He said the bill will help keep Virginia's talent inside the state.

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA) shields the children of undocumented immigrants from deportation.