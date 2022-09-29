George Mason University becomes state's last public college to freeze tuition

George Mason University will keep tuition prices flat for in-state undergraduate students, making the Fairfax County school the last public college in the state to honor a request by Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

On Thursday, the university’s board of visitors approved a motion to issue a 3% credit, returning the price of tuition for the 2022-23 school year to last year’s level.

All 15 public colleges in Virginia have kept tuition flat this year after the state approved a 14% increase in college funding and Youngkin asked them not to raise tuition. Some colleges did raise fees and the cost of room and board, and the average cost to attend college in Virginia increased this year.

“Mason has always championed the ideal of holding tuition for students as low as possible,” said Mason President Gregory Washington in a statement.

Reducing the cost of tuition will cause a $6 million budget shortfall, the university said.

“I’m grateful to the boards and the presidents of these institutions,” Youngkin said in a statement. “This is a critical step in easing the burden on Virginia’s families and students during a time of high inflation and cost of living.”

Last spring, 10 public colleges in Virginia announced plans to raise tuition between 3% and 4.7%. In June, Youngkin asked the 10 schools to reverse their decisions to help families struggling with high inflation.

Eight of the 10 quickly acquiesced. Earlier this month, the University of Virginia followed suit and became No. 9.

Mason, the state’s largest public school with 39,000 students, charges in-state students roughly $13,000 for tuition and fees and another $13,000 for room and board each year.

That’s just below the state average for public schools. The average cost of one year of college rose 3.5% this fall to $26,500.

The cost of college in Virginia is high compared with other states. Among universities that offer doctoral degrees — including Virginia Commonwealth University, the University of Virginia, Virginia Tech and the College of William & Mary — the Virginia average is sixth-highest in the country. Among other colleges that don’t offer the most advanced degrees — such as James Madison University, the University of Mary Washington and Virginia Military Institute — the Virginia average is fourth-most.

These are the costs before scholarships and grants. Students often pay much less than the listed price depending on their family’s income level.

“This year’s original increase was the result of a careful effort to strike a balance between maintaining a quality experience for students while limiting the economic impact on Virginia families,” said Horace Blackman, head of the board, in a statement. “Mason will now work to rebalance operations based on this new cut, with our commitment to minimize negative impacts to the community.”