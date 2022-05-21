GMU officers who reported a choking were retaliated against, lawsuit says

The arrest of a man outside a concert at George Mason University was not the worst case of force ever caught on video. But more than three years later, what should have been a routine drunk in public arrest remains an ongoing drama inside the university police department because two officers who reported wrongdoing allege they were retaliated against.

A frustrated campus police officer grabbed a handcuffed man by the hair and, shortly after, choked him, according to a police body cam video of the Jan. 28, 2019 incident.

After later discovering the video, two police supervisors thought what they saw was wrong. And the official GMU police report on the arrest ignored the choking but said the arrestee was kicking and biting officers - things that don't appear in the video and that an internal affairs investigator later agreed weren't true.

One of the police supervisors suggested an internal affairs investigation or possibly a Virginia State Police investigation.

But as the situation unfolded, those two supervisors ended up being disciplined or demoted, while the officer who choked the arrestee now heads the campus police patrol division. It remains unclear exactly who wrote a police report that conflicts with the video.

The two supervisors filed a lawsuit in March 2021 in Fairfax County that remains pending, alleging the police chief and university retaliated against them after they complained. University officials declined to comment.

*****

The then-24-year-old man, who lives in another state, had attended a concert at EagleBank Arena, and the video shows him being verbally abusive toward police officers during his arrest.

One officer got annoyed, and grabbed the handcuffed arrestee by the shoulder and hair and began walking him toward a police vehicle, according to body camera video from another officer. The Richmond Times-Dispatch obtained the video and police report through a Freedom of Information Act request to the university.

"I tried being nice with you," the officer said during the incident.

The frustrated officer put the man in the police SUV and told him to turn his head and look at another officer. The man under arrest said, "No, I want to look at you."

Video shows the officer grab the man by the throat.

"At this point, the arrestee can be heard saying 'F--- you, buddy,' as the tone of his voice reveals a strain due to the officer's hand on his throat," according to the lawsuit.

"This is assault right here," the arrestee said several times. Another police officer climbed into the back of the SUV with the man and he was driven to jail. An additional officer had asked the officer who was riding in back if she wanted to use a vehicle with a cage to separate officers from the arrestee, but she declined. "We're going to be friends," she replied.

Police didn't file any report on the force that was used but should have, according to the lawsuit.

Department policy said: "At no time will an officer employ a use of force against any person who is under control or as a means of retaliation for physical or verbal abuse."

A police incident report conflicts with what's shown on video.

While being escorted to the police vehicle, the report said, the arrestee "had to be guided by two officers to maintain his balance."

The report continued that after arriving at the vehicle the arrestee "continued to resist arrest by attempting to kick, strike, and bite officers placing him in the vehicle."

Six months later, a police officer who had been reviewing his own bodycam footage showed the video to a police lieutenant, David Ganley, who didn't like what he saw and looked up the written report. Ganley believed the statements in the report were false and were designed to cover up excessive force, the lawsuit said.

He told Deputy Police Chief Philip Surber, his direct supervisor, about the video; Ganley and Surber are now plaintiffs alleging retaliation in the pending lawsuit, which says they believed a potential crime occurred because forgery of a police report to hide wrongful conduct is a felony.

*****

Surber was the head internal affairs investigator and he emailed the office of the police chief, Carl Rowan Jr., to tell them about the video and the police report, with a suggestion that the department request Virginia State Police investigate.

Rowan wrote to Surber the next day saying the actions of the officer were reasonable.

"I have concluded that there is no reason or basis for any further investigation of the matter," Rowan wrote.

That violated a department general order that laid out how internal affairs cases should proceed, the lawsuit alleges.

Ganley, the lieutenant who saw the video, told a George Mason University Human Resources employee about it. She watched the video and created a "confidential" memo about it for two of her bosses, including Carol Kissal, the university's senior vice president of administration and finance, the lawsuit alleges.

The memo noted that the police report listed "kicking, striking and biting," actions not shown in the video, and the report said officers were "fearful of retaliation and reprisal" over the situation.

Though the memo raised officers' concern about retaliation, Kissal gave the memo to the police chief, who had closed down any internal investigation, the lawsuit alleges.

The chief then ordered an internal affairs investigation, but he had a new concern for the investigator beyond the choking and the police report:

"Was our body camera video archive improperly accessed by anyone in this matter?" Rowan wrote to the investigator.

And did Surber "improperly provide confidential information about my decision making in this matter to a colleague?"

*****

Ganley had first seen the video because another officer sent Ganley a copy of the officer's own body camera footage. Ganley and Surber insist in their lawsuit that they didn't do anything wrong.

The internal affairs investigator, Thomas Bacigalupi, later agreed during a meeting with Ganley that the arrestee didn't try to fight the officers.

His internal affairs report recommended that the chief discipline Ganley and Surber.

"It is recommended The Chief of Police take appropriate disciplinary action at his discretion," the report said.

Rowan sent Kissal, the university vice president, a memo in September 2019.

The chief disciplined Surber on allegations that he didn't use good judgment in handling confidential information and for "lack of candor," and disciplined Ganley for giving the video to GMU human resources - even though HR had asked him for it.

He suggested the university discipline the human resources employee who had looked into the video, saying she was not qualified to undertake such an investigation, and accused her of being biased against him and "the police in general," according to court records.

To punish Ganley and Surber, the chief stripped Ganley's access to body camera video and stripped him of his role as manager of evidence, according to court records. Surber was accused of "improper and unauthorized conversations" with Ganley, whose complaint of excessive force, Rowan wrote, was not "made in good faith."

Rowan demoted Surber from deputy chief to captain.

Ganley had also reported the incident to the FBI. Rowan emailed police officers to tell them he told the FBI "their time is being wasted by a disgruntled employee."

Ganley and Surber ask in their lawsuit for their jobs back, plus back pay and compensation.

Rowan and Kissal are among defendants named in the lawsuit.

Rowan did not respond to emails in April and May requesting an interview and offering a chance to comment. He didn't respond to written questions, including why he felt the policing was reasonable and whether he had, in his sole discretion, the power to stop an internal affairs investigation and what he thought of the statements in the police report that don't match the facts.

Kissal did not respond to two emails offering a chance to comment, but a university spokeswoman, Stephanie Aaronson, emailed on Kissal's behalf to say "we are unable to discuss surrounding or related issues within a pending lawsuit."

J. Caleb Jones, an attorney representing Ganley and Surber in their civil lawsuit, said by email for this story that the GMU police leadership culture "is to instill fear in those who desire to object to wrongful practices" and reward officers who protect the department's reputation, which puts public safety at risk.

"Because internal avenues of accountability like the internal affairs function have been weaponized by the Chief of Police, officers like David Ganley and Philip Surber must risk their careers and livelihoods to make ordinary reports of wrongdoing inside George Mason University Police Department like they did regarding the January 28, 2019 incident."

