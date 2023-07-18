Goochland County names new superintendent

Portsmouth Public School’s Chief Schools Officer Michael Cromartie will head to Goochland County to lead its public school division.

The Goochland County Public School Board unanimously selected Cromartie as the division’s superintendent in a special meeting last week.

Cromartie said he will leave Portsmouth at the end of the month, and he is expecting to do some work in Goochland as the division gets ready for the new school year, but his contract does not start until Aug. 7.

“We are excited to welcome Dr. Cromartie to Goochland and firmly believe he is the right person to lead this division for years to come,” Goochland board chair Sandra Barefoot-Reid said in a statement.

Cromartie has served as chief schools officer for about six years. Before that, he was director of school programs for a year. His career in education started in 1996 as an English teacher in Newport News.

A Portsmouth Public Schools spokesperson said the division will search for Cromartie’s replacement.