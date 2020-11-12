Goochland, Hanover schools closed, Powhatan, Caroline delayed Thursday due to flooding

Some schools in the region are changing their schedules due to inclement weather.
PUBLIC SCHOOLS
Appomattox County: Closed Thursday
Buckingham County: Virtual learning only
Caroline County: 2-hour delay
Goochland County: Closed Thursday
Hanover County: Closed Thursday
Louisa County: Remote learning only
Powhatan County: 2-hour delay
Richmond County: Closed Thursday
Spotsylvania County: Virtual learning only
Stafford County: Virtual learning only