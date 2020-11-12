 Skip to main content
Goochland, Hanover schools closed, Powhatan, Caroline delayed Thursday due to flooding
Goochland, Hanover schools closed, Powhatan, Caroline delayed Thursday due to flooding

SCHOOL BUS
BOB BROWN/TIMES-DISPATCH

Some schools in the region are changing their schedules due to inclement weather. 

PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Appomattox County: Closed Thursday

Buckingham County: Virtual learning only

Caroline County: 2-hour delay

Goochland County: Closed Thursday

Hanover County: Closed Thursday

Louisa County: Remote learning only

Powhatan County: 2-hour delay

Richmond County: Closed Thursday

Spotsylvania County: Virtual learning only

Stafford County: Virtual learning only

