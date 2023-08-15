Goochland School Board member sues colleagues

A member of the Goochland County School Board is suing her board colleagues in their personal capacities alleging defamation and civil conspiracy.

Angela Allen, the board’s vice chairwoman, said she was defamed by her colleagues, who publicly censured her after she made what she termed a “neutral” post on Facebook about the school division’s transgender student policies.

The post and the following censure earlier this year came as the rights of transgender K-12 students are greatly contested.

The trajectory of policies on transgender students is unclear, given the introduction of new model policies by the administration of Gov. Glenn Youngkin that emphasize parents’ rights and roll back many protections that the administration of Gov. Ralph Northam afforded transgender students in its model policies.

Allen’s attorneys filed the lawsuit in Goochland County Circuit Court on Monday. She is represented by the Richmond-based Founding Freedoms Law Center, a law firm launched in 2020 by the Family Foundation, a conservative advocacy group.

The lawsuit details Allen’s troubles, which started after she made a Facebook post on Jan. 26 that said: “As a Goochland School Board member, effectively representing your interests is my duty. This week I learned that [Goochland County Public Schools] students are allowed to use restrooms different from their biological sex. Is this our community’s expectation?”

The post was “completely neutral,” the lawsuit says.

After Allen’s Facebook post spread online, large numbers of community members began to attend the county’s School Board meetings to express “their dismay and disapproval of the practice [the Goochland County School Board] has taken regarding student bathroom use,” the lawsuit reads.

At a May School Board meeting, the four other board members censured Allen, which is essentially a public statement of disapproval. According to the lawsuit, it was the first censure in Goochland School Board history.

The censure resolution stated that Allen’s social media post was in violation of the board’s code of ethics, federal law and the U.S. Constitution. It also said Allen is “accountable for disrupting the integrity of the Board, encouraging violation of the law and blemishing the reputation of the board.”

Goochland School Board Chair Sandra Barefoot-Reid did not respond to requests for comment on Monday.

The complaint filed Monday claims that the censure was defamatory and included “false statements of fact about the character and reputation of Ms. Allen.”

The lawsuit also includes a count of common law civil conspiracy, based on the allegation that the four other board members conspired to defame Allen.

“The defendants made knowingly false statements against Ms. Allen to disparage her reputation all because she exposed a policy they apparently wanted to remain hidden from their constituents,” Allen’s attorney Josh Hetzler said in a statement. “These board members must be held accountable for wrongfully attacking Ms. Allen and for harming her reputation.”

Allen is asking for $500,000 in compensatory damages and $350,000 in punitive damages from her board colleagues.