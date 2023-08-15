Lease dispute leaves Good Shepherd Episcopal School in Forest Hill looking for new home

A lease dispute between Good Shepherd Episcopal School in Forest Hill and the church that has housed it for over 50 years has left school board members and students’ families shocked and confused as they scramble to come up with alternative plans for a new home.

Ellie Boyd, 37, of Richmond — a former student and ex-board chair at Good Shepherd Episcopal School, and the mother of two students currently enrolled there — said that on June 21, the school received a notification of lease termination from the Church of the Good Shepherd, in which the school has operated since its founding.

The notification came despite the fact that the school was one year into a newly negotiated five-year lease with the church. Boyd said the church provided no explicit reasoning for ending the lease agreement.

“It was totally out of the blue,” she said.

Richard Hickman, a spokesperson for the church, wrote in a statement that the decision was made “in accord with the terms of the usage agreement, ... which stipulates that either party can withdraw from the agreement for any reason with a year’s notice.” Hickman did not identify specific language in the lease to that effect.

According to leaders at the school at 4207 Forest Hill Ave. — which has an enrollment of 141 students, according to its website — the church has cited the “diverging missions” of the two parties as the primary explanation for the decision, but has declined to elaborate on the divergence further.

The church also noted “a lack of inclusion of the church’s rector in the regular operations of the school,” said school leaders, who added that such inclusion was not stipulated in the lease.

The church’s emailed notice of termination, provided by Boyd to the Richmond Times-Dispatch, invokes a section of the lease that entitles the church to “formally request a termination of the Agreement with one year’s advance written notice.”

But other sections of the lease, which was obtained by The Times-Dispatch, specify only that the church reserves the right to terminate the contract in the event of rental default or substantial damage to the property caused by the school.

In the absence of either condition, it is not clear whether such a “request” is binding or legally enforceable. The school board has responded by asking for an additional year to prepare for the move, which would come in 2025 if the church agreed, said Interim Head of School Lori Jobe.

“Our focus is entirely on the 150 students and families that will be impacted by this decision,” Jobe wrote in a statement.

Announcement is a ‘thunderclap for the board’

Boyd, who was an active board member during the lease negotiations that extended the school’s tenancy into 2027, is adamant that the school has always made its rental payments on time and in full.

And, she estimates, contrary to damaging the premises, the school has made between $200,000 and $500,000 in “capital investments in the (building)” in the past three decades, which she said have included the installation of a new roof, library renovations, upgrades to the bathrooms and teachers’ lounge, exterior painting and the construction of a new playground.

Hickman, the church’s spokesperson, confirmed that the school had made certain “improvements to its space in accordance with the usage agreement,” and wrote that the church also has made “substantial improvements to the School’s space,” which he said included work on the roof and HVAC system.

Boyd emphasized that the school has been a boon to the Forest Hill area. “Resident(s) ... love having this school in the neighborhood,” she said, noting that students at the school regularly clean up the area and have planted trees in Forest Hill Park.

Martha Merritt, who is serving her first term on the board of the school, called the church’s announcement a “thunderclap for the board.” While she acknowledged that the church submitted the notice within the required one-year period, she said one year is “insufficient” time to relocate a school with about 150 students.

“This is a successful school that deserves to be preserved,” she said.

Richmond City Council Vice President Kristen Nye — who represents the 4th District in which the church is located — said she is disappointed by the decision.

She said the school has benefited the district and the city by offering another option to students and their families, creating a “unique and special environment for children that really thrive in ... small-classroom, small-school settings.”

Nye sent a letter to the church in which she offered to “help navigate a path forward.” She encouraged Richmond residents to “reach out to the church” and urge its leaders to reconsider.

Boyd said Good Shepherd Episcopal School was started 52 years ago by the Church of the Good Shepherd (then called the Good Shepherd Episcopal Church), which originally ran the institution.

Not long after, the school and the church became two separate entities, and the school “started following the Virginia Association of Independent Schools as its accrediting body,” according to Boyd. On the recommendation of the VAIS, the school amended its bylaws to forbid church employees from serving on the school board to “avoid conflicts of interest.”

'Heartbroken': Veteran Chesterfield fire captain dies in crash near West Point A longtime Chesterfield firefighter died in a crash while driving to work Friday morning.

Despite the split, she said the school and the church maintained a “close relationship” for many years; the school has held chapel in the church sanctuary, has had choir classes with the church’s choir director and has invited the previous church rector to officiate graduation ceremonies.

The VAIS did not respond to requests for comment.

Hickman: Ideological differences not the cause

Boyd and others wonder if the alleged separation between the school and the church are a result of recent leadership changes within the church, and whether possible ideological differences between school and church leadership teams are a contributing factor, she said.

A current parishioner at the Church of the Good Shepherd who asked not to be named said the historical relationship between the school and the church has been a “rocky road,” with intermittent tension between the parties throughout the years.

The parishioner said that, while the church’s former rector, Ross Wright, “got along famously” with the school board, cooperation has not always been the status quo. Certain members of the church’s congregation and leadership have been inclined to replace the school with one that is more “fundamental and traditional” and less “progressive,” according to the parishioner.

They have “had a tough time talking to each other,” the parishioner stated.

Hickman denied that ideological differences were a cause of the church’s separation from the school, but declined to elaborate when asked what was behind the church’s decision.

“The Church provided the School leadership with its reasons for the decision,” wrote Hickman, adding, “we don’t feel it is appropriate or beneficial to the School to air those reasons publicly.”