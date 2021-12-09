Gov. Ralph Northam wants to give Virginia's public HBCUs $277 million more in state funding, $20 million to private ones

Makola Abdullah, president of Virginia State, said he’s still waiting to find out how the funds will be directed — they could go toward building costs, academic programs or financial aid. The university’s biggest need, he said, is it’s students.

“We will always make sure we find a way to increase financial aid to students,” Abdullah said. “But we’re really excited about the announcement.”

Northam’s budget also would allocate an additional $40 million over two years to increase affordability at VSU and Norfolk State. Giving an extra $10 million each to VUU and Hampton represents the first time Virginia has provided funding for private HBCUs.

Students who attend private schools can get state assistance in the form of a Tuition Assistance Grant. On Thursday, Northam proposed raising the maximum grant from $4,000 to $5,000. When Northam took office, it was $3,400.

VUU students got $1.5 million in TAG in 2019, and Hampton’s got $2 million. The average college student who received TAG in 2018 got $3,000.

Everyone wants to go to college these days, said Hakim Lucas, president of VUU. But not everyone can afford to do so.