Gov. Ralph Northam wants to give Virginia's public HBCUs $277 million more in state funding, $20 million to private ones

Gov. Ralph Northam has proposed giving a boost to Virginia’s four historically Black universities, six months after his administration was criticized for not funding them more.
On Thursday, Northam proposed an additional $277 million for the state’s two public HBCUs, Virginia State University and Norfolk State University. And he announced a proposed $10 million in new funding for each of the two private HBCU’s, Virginia Union University and Hampton University.
Northam made appearances at Norfolk State and VUU on Thursday to announce the funding initiatives.
“This school has touched so many lives,” he said at Virginia Union. “And we don’t have to look far to find folks who had their education here and went on to do great things in the world.”
The potential new influx comes after former Gov. Doug Wilder claimed in a June letter to Northam that HBCUs were being neglected in the $4.3 billion given to Virginia in the American Rescue Plan Act. That specific funding package did not give money to the state’s universities, which received more than $1.5 billion in other federal stimulus funds since the pandemic.
Wilder called for each HBCU to get $50 million to fund scholarships, academic programs, capital projects and more.
Northam will propose a budget next week, and it will be up to the General Assembly and Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin to modify it or approve it.
Virginia’s HBCU’s have enjoyed increased levels of state and federal funding and charitable giving since the pandemic. VSU and Norfolk State were already two of the state’s highest funded universities in per-student funding. Both receive about $12,000 per full-time equivalent student based on the 2019 funding level.
There’s good reason for that — they serve the neediest student populations in Virginia. At VSU, 70% of students receive need-based Pell Grants, the highest percentage in the state. At Norfolk State, 69% of its students receive the grant.
But Virginia doesn’t fund colleges well compared to other states. Virginia ranked 36th for higher education funding in fiscal 2020. Northam described Virginia’s HBCUs as “underfunded.”
“And we should all find that unacceptable,” he said.
The new $277 million comes on top of the $300 million in new funding for the two schools that Northam introduced in 2019. And he kept it in the budget during the pandemic, despite unallocating most new spending because of COVID-19. State funding for the two universities has increased 87% during Northam’s term.
Makola Abdullah, president of Virginia State, said he’s still waiting to find out how the funds will be directed — they could go toward building costs, academic programs or financial aid. The university’s biggest need, he said, is it’s students.
“We will always make sure we find a way to increase financial aid to students,” Abdullah said. “But we’re really excited about the announcement.”
Northam’s budget also would allocate an additional $40 million over two years to increase affordability at VSU and Norfolk State. Giving an extra $10 million each to VUU and Hampton represents the first time Virginia has provided funding for private HBCUs.
Students who attend private schools can get state assistance in the form of a Tuition Assistance Grant. On Thursday, Northam proposed raising the maximum grant from $4,000 to $5,000. When Northam took office, it was $3,400.
VUU students got $1.5 million in TAG in 2019, and Hampton’s got $2 million. The average college student who received TAG in 2018 got $3,000.
Everyone wants to go to college these days, said Hakim Lucas, president of VUU. But not everyone can afford to do so.
The incoming governor, Youngkin, has expressed support for funding HBCUs to a greater degree. He said Wilder was right to say HBCUs deserve more. Youngkin said he would make it a priority to expand “access to education opportunities for all Virginians.”
Virginia’s HBCUs were some of the highest funded states in federal stimulus money, which was rolled out in 2020 and 2021. In total, Norfolk State received $107 million, Virginia State got $89 million, Hampton got $65 million and Virginia Union received $26 million. A percentage of federal stimulus funds went directly to students.
VSU and VUU used a portion of their funds to pay off student debt. Virginia Union bought each freshman $1,400 worth of Apple products.
HBCUs across the country have benefited from higher levels of charitable giving, too. VUU got $24 million in gifts the past two years, Lucas said earlier this fall. In a normal year, VUU would get about $3 million in philanthropy.
VSU received $30 million from MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, and an additional $5 million in donations last year, Abdullah said.
Lucas said the university’s top spending priorities are scholarships, STEM, research in primarily health equity, historic preservation of facilities and the university’s endowment.
