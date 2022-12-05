Grand jury finds Loudoun Schools' inaction led to preventable sex assault

A special grand jury in Loudoun County wrote a damning report that found Loudoun County school district administrators’ attempt at self-preservation led to a preventable sexual assault in a Loudoun school.

A student at Stone Bridge High School sexually assaulted a girl on campus in May 2021, and was then transferred to the county's Broad Run High School, where he abducted and sexually assaulted another girl at school just five months later.

The story made national news last year as an infuriated community wondered why school district administration deceived the public and allowed the student to attend another county school after he had sexually assaulted a classmate.

At a June 22, 2021 School Board meeting, according to the grand jury's report, Loudoun Schools Superintendent Scott Ziegler said, in response to a question, that to his knowledge: "we don't have any records of assaults occurring in our restrooms."

The special grand jury wrote: "We believe this statement was a lie."

Adding to the uproar was that the October 2021 assault occurred shortly after the school system adopted a policy – as it was required to by law – to conform with the Virginia Department of Education’s model policies on the treatment of transgender students. The state policy directed schools to allow students to use restrooms that aligned with their gender identities.

The student who sexually assaulted two girls is described as gender fluid, and was wearing a skirt when he entered the girls bathroom in May 2021 and sexually assaulted a female student.

In the 2021 campaign for governor Republican Glenn Youngkin tapped into contentious education issues and some parents’ frustration as he topped Democrat Terry McAuliffe in the Nov. 2 election.

“The already passionate parent-driven movement has understandably become more and more outraged,” Youngkin said late in the campaign during a rally in Fairfax County.

On the day he was inaugurated, Youngkin authorized Attorney General Jason Miyares to investigate Loudoun’s schools after the teenage student committed sexual assaults at two county schools.

The report from the special grand jury, published Monday afternoon, outlines what it terms the failures of school administrators "at every juncture" to prevent the assailant from assaulting a second student.

On May 28, 2021, the assailant and a female student, with whom he had consensual sex two weeks before, met in the stall of a female bathroom during class after chatting online.

According to the report, the assailant held the girl down on the floor and sexually assaulted her, then stopped when a teaching assistant walked into the bathroom. The teaching assistant testified that she saw two pairs of feet in the stall at the time, but didn’t do anything about it. After the teaching assistant left, the assailant sexually assaulted the girl again.

For nearly three hours after the sexual assault in May 2021, the assailant was at-large in Stone Bridge High School, according to the report. During that time, Principal Tim Flynn was inquiring about getting a “no trespass letter” against the father of the victim, who showed up at the school and caused a commotion by yelling at the front office.

Flynn sent a note to families that evening about an "incident" at the front office, referring to the disruption from the victim's father. Flynn offered counseling services for students "who may need to talk about today’s incident." He did not mention or allude to the sexual assault.

On July 2, 2021, two arrest warrants were issued against the student for two counts of forcible sodomy pertaining to the May assault. The student was detained for a few weeks, then released and transferred to Broad Run High School.

Soon after the school year began at Broad Run, the student began showing predatory behaviors, according to the report.

Two girls at the school asked their art teacher to be moved away from the student in class because they said he was following them around outside of class. The art teacher reported this to the Broad Run principal, who did not inform the teacher that the student had assaulted a girl at Stone Bridge.

The student assailant also grabbed the shoulder of a girl “really hard” and asked if she had ever posted nudes online, according to the report. He also asked another boy if his grandmother posted nudes online.

Ziegler, the superintendent, his deputy superintendent and his chief of staff, all learned of this incident and knew it was the same student who sexually assaulted a student just four months prior at another Loudoun school, according to the report.

Despite this, the student received only a verbal warning. The only discipline was an instruction to write on a piece of paper that he would not touch others or ask for provocative photos again.

“Not a single person with knowledge of the student's history or of this current action stepped in to do anything,” the report states. “Instead, discipline was left to the (Bridge Run) principal, who did nothing more than issue him a verbal reprimand.”

Weeks later, the assailant asked a female student to walk him to his next class. Video surveillance shows that the student put his arm around the girl's neck, abducted her into a classroom, and closed the door behind them. The student put the girl in a choke hold until she couldn’t breathe, then sexually assaulted her, according to the report.

A week later, the Loudoun County superintendent held a news conference and made multiple false statements, according to the report, including saying that a Title IX investigation was underway. The investigation would not begin for five months.

Miyares said in a statement Monday: “It is apparent that the Loudoun County School Board failed to provide proper oversight, accountability and transparency on the superintendent and their staff, precisely at a time when the victims needed them the most."

The report calls for eight recommendations, including increased transparency, a re-examination of the student transfer process, and improvement of communication across agencies when addressing criminal conduct by students or staff.

Youngkin’s Jan. 15 directive, which authorized Miyares to investigate Loudoun schools, asserted that Loudoun’s School Board and school administrators “withheld key details and knowingly lied to parents.”

The special grand jury convened by Miyares found there was not a coordinated cover-up between school administrators and members of the local school board. But school administration deliberately deprived both the school board and the general public of information, according to the report.

During the General Assembly session the state Senate rejected a Youngkin bid to amend a bill and force elections this year for all members of the Loudoun School Board.

Youngkin said in a tweet Monday: "Today's report is an important step towards accountability and I applaud the AG for his initiative."

Following the release of the report, the local advocacy organization Fight for Schools urged Superintendent Ziegler to step down.