top story

Grand jury indicts Bridgewater shooting suspect

20220210_MET_COPFUNERAL

Courtney Painter, daughter of Bridgewater College campus police officer John Painter, carried her father’s flag after the service, where she read the poem “Greatest Hero.”

 SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH

A grand jury has indicted Alexander Wyatt Campbell, a former Bridgewater College student accused of fatally shooting two campus security officers in February, signaling the case will move forward.

Campbell, 28, a former Hanover County resident, faces three charges of aggravated murder, one charge of first-degree murder and two charges of using a firearm while committing a felony.

Officer: Hanover man accused of killing 2 Bridgewater cops admitted to shooting

He is due in Rockingham County Circuit Court on Dec. 19. Campbell has not made a plea, according to court records.

Grand juries determine whether there is sufficient evidence for a trial to occur.

officers.jpg

Vashon "J.J." Jefferson, left, and John Painter were killed Tuesday on the campus of Bridgewater College. The two were close friends and well known members of the community. 

At an earlier hearing, an officer testified that Campbell admitted to shooting John Painter and Vashon “J.J.” Jefferson on Feb. 1 on the Bridgewater College campus. The two officers were called for a report of a suspicious person. When they approached him, Campbell pulled a small handgun out of his jacket pocket and shot them, a witness testified.

Police say Campbell was squatting in the basement of a college building and carrying a duffel bag of guns when he was apprehended by police.

He graduated from Patrick Henry High School in 2013. His mother told the Richmond Times-Dispatch that Campbell is mentally ill.

Alexander Wyatt Campbell

Campbell

