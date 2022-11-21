Grand jury indicts Bridgewater shooting suspect

A grand jury has indicted Alexander Wyatt Campbell, a former Bridgewater College student accused of
fatally shooting two campus security officers in February, signaling the case will move forward.
Campbell, 28, a former Hanover County resident, faces three charges of aggravated murder, one charge of first-degree murder and two charges of using a firearm while committing a felony.
He is due in Rockingham County Circuit Court on Dec. 19. Campbell has not made a plea, according to court records.
Grand juries determine whether there is sufficient evidence for a trial to occur.
Vashon "J.J." Jefferson, left, and John Painter were killed Tuesday on the campus of Bridgewater College. The two were close friends and well known members of the community.
Bridgewater College
At an earlier hearing, an officer testified that Campbell
admitted to shooting John Painter and Vashon “J.J.” Jefferson on Feb. 1 on the Bridgewater College campus. The two officers were called for a report of a suspicious person. When they approached him, Campbell pulled a small handgun out of his jacket pocket and shot them, a witness testified.
Police say Campbell was squatting in the basement of a college building and carrying a duffel bag of guns when he was apprehended by police.
He graduated from Patrick Henry High School in 2013. His mother told the Richmond Times-Dispatch that Campbell is mentally ill.
PHOTOS: Memorial for officers shot at Bridgewater College
Courtney Painter, the daughter of Bridgewater College campus police officer John Painter, carries his flag as she leaves a memorial service for Painter and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson who were killed in the line of duty last week Wednesday Feb. 9, 2022, in Harrisonburg, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, Pool)
Steve Helber
Bridgewater College Chief of Police Milton Franklin, second from right, leaves the funeral service for Bridgewater College Police Officer John Painter and Bridgewater College Campus Safety Officer J.J. Jefferson who were killed in line of duty last Tuesday on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at Atlantic Union Bank Center on JMU campus in Harrisonburg, Va. (Shaban Athuman/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)
Shaban Athuman
Courtney Painter, the daughter of Bridgewater College campus police officer John Painter, carries his flag as she leaves a memorial service for Painter and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson who were killed in the line of duty last Tuesday on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022 at Atlantic Union Bank Center on JMU campus in Harrisonburg, Va. (Shaban Athuman/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)
Shaban Athuman
Harrisonburg police salute as the motorcade carrying the caskets of Bridgewater College campus police officer John Painter and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson prepares to leave the Atlantic Union Bank Center following their funeral service in Harrisonburg, Va., Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. Two officers who were shot to death on the campus of a private college in Virginia were remembered as heroes by their families, friends, dignitaries and police officers from around the country. (Daniel Lin/Daily News-Record via AP, Pool)
Daniel Lin