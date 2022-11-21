Grand jury indicts Bridgewater shooting suspect

A grand jury has indicted Alexander Wyatt Campbell, a former Bridgewater College student accused of fatally shooting two campus security officers in February, signaling the case will move forward.

Campbell, 28, a former Hanover County resident, faces three charges of aggravated murder, one charge of first-degree murder and two charges of using a firearm while committing a felony.

He is due in Rockingham County Circuit Court on Dec. 19. Campbell has not made a plea, according to court records.

Grand juries determine whether there is sufficient evidence for a trial to occur.

At an earlier hearing, an officer testified that Campbell admitted to shooting John Painter and Vashon “J.J.” Jefferson on Feb. 1 on the Bridgewater College campus. The two officers were called for a report of a suspicious person. When they approached him, Campbell pulled a small handgun out of his jacket pocket and shot them, a witness testified.

Police say Campbell was squatting in the basement of a college building and carrying a duffel bag of guns when he was apprehended by police.

He graduated from Patrick Henry High School in 2013. His mother told the Richmond Times-Dispatch that Campbell is mentally ill.