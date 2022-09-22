Ground broken for $100 million Falling Creek Middle School

Ground was broken Thursday for the new Falling Creek Middle School in Chesterfield County.
The new building will replace the current middle school at 4724 Hopkins Road built in 1966. The school has a capacity of 1,080 but was housing 1,469 students as of September 2021, the school district said.
Virginia Public School Authority bonds are being used to finance the building. Construction is expected to cost $100 million, with an opening for the 2024-25 school year planned.
“Now is the right time to replace Falling Creek Middle with a larger, 21st-century building,” said Debbie Bailey, Chesterfield County School Board member representing the Dale District, in a statement. “Despite renovations and improvements over the decades, it is showing its age. The new building will better reflect the importance this community places on public education. I love that our new school building is going up so close to our current building because students and staff members will be able to see how it progresses — and anticipate moving into the new building in 2024. As a former teacher, I understand the energy and excitement that will create.”