Growing number of colleges waiving SAT and ACT test requirements

In March 2020, James River High School junior Irelyn Rogan didn't know if she should sign up for the SAT as schools abruptly closed because of the pandemic and classes shifted to being online and from home.

Having taken the PSAT and not received a score that reflected her grades, Rogan decided not sit for the standardized exam widely used in college admissions. Between the cost, stress and test anxiety, Rogan decided the best thing was to apply to colleges without a test score.

Now a sophomore at Virginia Commonwealth University studying elementary education, Rogan stands by her decision in opting out of college entrance exams.

"I was in a very high-skill-levels center in high school so we [students] were really feeling the pressure from teachers, society and each other, honestly, to take the SAT," Rogan said. "But for myself I've never been good at standardized testing. It's never been my strong suit."

"Looking back now as a sophomore [in college], everyone whether they took the SAT or didn't take the SAT, we all got into college," Rogan said. "We're all doing fine."

While some colleges and universities had waived SAT and ACT requirements before the coronavirus pandemic, a growing number of institutions have followed suit during the pandemic.

In Virginia, 52 colleges and universities currently offer test-optional admissions, according to the nonprofit National Center for Fair & Open Testing. That number includes all 15 of the state’s four-year public institutions, as well as the University of Richmond and Virginia Union.

Critics of entrance exams say the tests are a racist academic barrier for Black, brown and low-income students while favoring wealthy, white students who can afford costly prep courses and can take the assessment repeatedly.

Seeing a lot of Virginia colleges and universities be test optional, is "amazing," Rogan said.

Removing the barrier of an entrance exam, Rogan said, means students who might not test well will not feel obligated to take the exam. It also will spare worry for low-income students who may not have the budget to pay for the SAT or test prep.

"I think it opens a new door for kids," Rogan said.

In 2013, Virginia Commonwealth University became concerned that standardized tests weren’t the best indicator of whether students succeed, so it dropped the requirement for some students. Applicants could request leaving the SAT off their applications, and if their grades were high enough, VCU allowed them to apply without reporting their scores.

The SAT and ACT are “not as helpful depending on the population,” said Tomikia LeGrande, VCU’s vice president for strategy, enrollment and student success.

Pauline Spencer, a senior theater major at VCU, considered taking the SAT in high school, even took a prep course, before deciding to not go through with it. Spencer, who is diagnosed with ADHD, said while she received A’s and B’s in high school, academics were not her sole focus.

The SAT, Spencer said, “is not an actual reflection of your ability. I’d rather have someone look at my whole body of work [including high school involvement and extracurriculars] rather than one day.”

“I’m glad that I had the option to even apply [without taking the SAT],” Spencer said. “If I had been hindered by a score I would not have been able to get in to college.”

The Midlothian High School graduate also didn’t care for the tradition and expectation of sitting for the exam, calling it outdated and restrictive, noting that not all students can afford to prepare for the SAT.

In 2020, after the pandemic hit, VCU went fully test-optional, since many testing events were canceled. Without the SAT, VCU gave greater weight to students’ grade-point average, how well they compared with their peers, how they performed in science and math, their grades in their junior and senior years, their extracurricular activities and their responses on essays.

Of the roughly 1,000 colleges nationwide that use the Common App - a universal undergraduate college admission application used by about 1,000 colleges - 95% of them were test optional in 2022, and 95% will remain so in 2023.

Some students chose to take the SAT anyway in hopes of bolstering their résumé.

About 30% of applicants sent in standardized test scores this past year, down from 84% before the pandemic.

While most colleges in Virginia paused the requirement during the past two years, elite colleges are considering bringing it back.

The University of Virginia won’t require the SAT for rising high school seniors applying for the Class of 2023, but it could resume requiring test scores in 2024.

The University of Richmond won’t require them for 2023 but hasn’t decided for 2024.

The College of William & Mary, which is in the third year of a pilot program experimenting with making tests optional, is conducting an analysis of the results.

The pandemic “served as a means for amplifying a conversation already underway” about the value of standardized testing, William & Mary said on its website.

“Given that, our plan will not be to simply remove the standardized test score requirement,” but rather “take it as an opportunity to engage in a three-year pilot study enabling us to truly assess the impact on our process and evaluate outcomes data for students enrolling at William & Mary.”

Going forward, colleges that aren’t flagships that don’t serve high-income students might not go back to requiring standardized tests, LeGrande said.

In the next 15 years, the number of high school graduates will decline nationwide as demographics shift. To maintain their enrollments, colleges will have to target first-generation students, Latino, Black and low-income populations – the same ones whose futures can’t be predicted by the SAT.

“I think the SAT and ACT are not necessarily the tool for admission for most institutions,” LeGrande said.

Christina Tillery, a school counselor at Highland Springs High School in eastern Henrico, said she has seen a decrease in students taking the SAT and ACTs since the onset of the pandemic.

As a counselor who works with many potential first-generation college students, Tillery said she sees test-optional admissions as a step in the right direction toward making higher education more accessible and equitable to all students.

“There’s so many concerns about how these tests exclude students from different backgrounds,” Tillery said.

It’s disheartening, Tillery said, to see students become discouraged from applying to college because they don’t expect to do well on standardized tests and therefore don’t expect to be accepted anywhere.

“To already see that hopelessness so early in the application stage hurts,” Tillery said. “These kids feel like this test is really going to make or break them in the college application process when it doesn't. It doesn't define who you are as a student and your work ethic and your willingness to learn.”

Tillery said she’s also seen a large increase in students and their parents inquiring about community colleges over the past few years.

Graduate school programs are also moving away from the entrance exam, known as the GRE.

As Rowan O’Hara, a VCU master’s student studying bioinformatics applies to Ph.D. programs, she has found fewer and fewer programs requiring the GRE. For example, when looking at schools, O’Hara discovered Harvard and Yale did not require the exam. (At both institutions the GRE is only required for selected graduate programs).

Only one school O’Hara looked at required the GRE, the University of Maryland Baltimore County. However, after emailing, O’Hara had the requirement waived on account of her master’s degree.

At a summer grad school fair, O’Hara recalled a resounding agreement from admissions officers that if a program required the GRE they said to not even apply because that requirement creates a barrier as to who can apply.