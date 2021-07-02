 Skip to main content
H. Benson Dendy III begins term as rector of VCU
A person wears a mask on Franklin Street on the VCU campus. Hybrid classes could restart on or before March 8.

H. Benson Dendy III started a two-year term as rector of Virginia Commonwealth University on Thursday, ascending from the position of vice rector.

He replaces Keith Parker, who completed his term and remains a member of the board of visitors. Carolina Espinal succeeds Dendy as vice rector.

In Virginia, the rector leads the board of visitors, a committee chosen by the governor that has final say over university matters.

Dendy is president of Vectre Corporation, a Richmond-based lobbying firm. He graduated from the University of Richmond and has worked on the staffs of Govs. Mark Warner and Terry McAauliffe.

"Ben has a lengthy record of public service in the commonwealth and is a dedicated friend to VCU, and I am looking forward to working with him as he leads the board of visitors," VCU president Michael Rao said in a statement.

Dendy said he wants to further student success and access and grow the university's research portfolio, fundraising and national reputation. He also wants to expand VCU's efforts toward becoming a more a welcoming, inclusive university.

Eric Kolenich writes about higher education, sports, coronavirus and protests for the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

