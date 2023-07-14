The Hanover County School Board has voted to officially disband its Community Equity Advisory Board almost a year after pausing its work.

The board — which was charged with leveling the playing field for students across economic and racial lines — was established in late 2018 as part of the school system's Long Range Plan 2017-2023. Its purpose stated that “every child deserves an education based upon fundamental principles of equity,” with the instruction to give annual recommendations to the school board on equitable practices and community involvement.

The school board voted to pause the advisory board’s work last September, and it hadn’t met a month before that. The board was officially disbanded last month.

The CEAB had up to 25 members meeting monthly as a group as needed and smaller groups focused on policy, communication and membership. As stated in the committee’s bylaws, members were nominated by the advisory board and approved and appointed by the school board to two-year terms.

The CEAB defined equity as “meeting students where they are and providing them the resources, tools, and supports they need to maximize their potential.” Equity efforts often advocate in favor of disadvantaged students to put them on an equal level of resources as their more affluent or represented peers.

Some residents told the school board during a meeting last month that they wanted to see the equity board abolished because disagreed with the overall concept of equity.

“I believe in equality but not equity,” said Kristin Holte of the Cold Harbor District. “No one should be held back for the sake of others that do not have the same intellectual prowess. Equity lowers the standards of education and the future of the United States relies on students being ambitious motivated and having that intellectual drive.”

'Willful misunderstanding' of term

Other speakers said they favored equity efforts for students with physical and mental disabilities without including students of color, or LGBTQ+ students – two of the most prominent groups when it comes to nationwide equity efforts.

Peggy Lavinder, who worked on the equity committee, said that the speakers against the equity board were “wrong” and had shown a “willful misunderstanding” of the word equity.

She explained an example of an equity issue in Hanover Schools in which the school system did not provide calculators for tests like the SAT simply because there was no requirement to do so. The cost for a standard TI-84 graphing calculator is around $100.

Patricia Hunter-Jordan, Hanover NAACP president, said the comments she heard that evening showed a lack of empathy and of understanding.

“We’ve had people stand before you tonight to talk about equity, that you should not have it,” Hunter-Jordan said. “Well, most of you may not need it, but they are our kids, there are students in our schools who need equity, who need to be given a hand up to achieve the same thing that the rich kids already have.”

The Virginia Department of Education’s school quality profile for 2022 says that Hanover County Schools are 74.3% white, 9.1% Black and 7.3% Hispanic. About 30% of the school district is categorized as economically disadvantaged while 14.4% are listed to have disabilities.

The Hanover School Board has has voted on high profile equity issues over the past couple of years.

School board members all but decided to nix the equity advisory board during its June 6 work session. They previously cited procedural issues with the board, like its 2022 report being submitted six months early, and the passage of an equity statement by the school system that was never seen by the CEAB.

School board members also talked about updating its equity policy to replace the word “equity” with the word “opportunity.”

The change is reminiscent of a decision from Gov. Glenn Younkin when he rebranded the state’s director of diversity, equity and inclusion, replacing “equity” in the title with “opportunity.” That position is still defined in the state code by using the word equity.

First founded as advisory committee to superintendent

Lavinder said she felt the school board was throwing the group under the bus with accusations that procedural issues had kept the group from accomplishing its goal.

Initially, the CEAB was founded as an advisory committee to the superintendent. Lavinder said those committee meetings were well-attended by senior schools staff. The group was getting presentations from departments like human resources – on its efforts to hire diverse staff – and school staff appeared to be committed to the board’s mission, Lavinder said.

The advisory committee later changed as an advisory board to the school board, bringing new regulations like compliance with FOIA and the drafting of bylaws.

School board Chair Bob May and Vice Chair Steve Ikenberry were assigned as the school board participants with the equity board.

Lavinder said the engagement wasn’t the same, and that many of the procedural problems should also be blamed on the school board members who didn’t offer legitimate guidance and support.

“I feel like that is sabotage, and then jumping on us in the grave saying that we didn’t do what we were supposed to do,” Lavinder said.

She said most of the opposition to the CEAB was only ok with “equity for some,” but left out students of color and LGBTQ students.

May said after the vote to abolish the CEAB that he isn’t against equity, saying that the schools revisit of its equity policy could also include another version of the committee.

