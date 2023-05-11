In a controversial move, the Hanover County School Board has decided on a name for the consolidated school at the John M. Gandy site: Ashland Elementary School.

Choosing a name for the school, set to open next year, has been a contentious and passionate issue among local residents. Many wanted the new school name to honor local Black history, while other residents preferred to use the geographical moniker of Ashland for the school.

The school board ultimately voted 6-1 in favor of approving the name for Ashland Elementary School.

The school’s name had long been considered a settled matter, with the school board deciding in 2018 that the new building would bear the name of John M. Gandy, the child of former enslaved parents and a longtime professor of Virginia State University. The process had gotten far enough along that labels in architectural renderings included the name Gandy.

Then in March, the school board created a committee charged with renaming the school, reopening a debate about what the school would be called.

School Board Chair John Axselle III said in meetings that, while the board had reached a consensus to use the name Gandy in 2018, the decision was never approved with a vote. Axselle also pointed to a school board policy that says no new school can be named after a person living or dead.

The board’s final vote to choose Ashland Elementary is a tough blow for the people who voiced their support for keeping the school named for Gandy, or giving it an alternative name — Berkleytown — which at least would have been another acknowledgement of local history in its commemoration of a nearby Black community that thrived during the Jim Crow era.

“They don’t want any recognition of us as a people and anything that they can do to shut that down is what they do,” said Pat Hunter-Jordan, president of the Hanover NAACP. “There was no reason they could not have named that school Berkleytown … But they chose not simply because they wanted to make certain it was what they want it, not what the community wanted.”

It was Hunter-Jordan’s preference, and the preference of many people who spoke at public meetings, that the school retain the name of Gandy, as the school board had previously decided.

Axselle said, while casting his vote in support of the name Ashland Elementary, that it was more representative of the entire student body.

“I think Ashland Elementary is a good choice because its more representative of students that attend it,” Axselle said. “It happens to serve Beaverdam district as well as Ashland, so it’s more appropriate of the name.”

A major crux of the controversy revolved around whether or not the new school construction was technically considered a new school.

While the new construction is serving to consolidate Ashland’s two elementary schools – Henry Clay Elementary and John M. Gandy Elementary – it is being constructed at the same site as the current Gandy elementary, which is co-located with the school system’s headquarters, also named for Gandy.

Residents wanting the name Gandy said the new building should not be considered a new school.

Mechanicsville District board member Johnny Redd said the new building is considered a new school.

“We are not changing the name of any school,” Redd said. “The name John M. Gandy Elementary School is not being changed. The name Henry Clay Elementary School is not being changed. We’re building a new school which is being assigned a new name. Gandy and Clay will retain their names until they are closed and we move these students into new schools.”

The schools’ attorney said it would have taken a unanimous vote to suspend its naming policy if the board wanted to approve the name Gandy.

The naming committee reported back to the board in April that an “overwhelming majority” of public feedback was in favor of retaining the name Gandy for the school. The committee chair, Wanda Edward, said the committee ultimately decided upon Berkleytown because it fell in compliance of the school board’s naming policy.

Berkleytown had been submitted to the committee by community members as an alternate name that still honored local Black history.

A motion by Ashland District member Ola J. Hawkins’ effort to have the school named Berkleytown failed 4-3. The board then approved the name Ashland. Hawkins is the only person of color on the school board.

Faye Prichard, Ashland District’s Board Supervisor, said she was unmoved by the school board’s overall decision to consider the consolidated school as a new school, and that it should have stuck to its initial promise to name the school after Gandy.

“They could have left it the same, there was an easy pathway to that. It was very meaningful to the people in that community,” Pritchard said. “… and many of the people of color in that community came forward and said that naming it Ashland Elementary would be particularly insulting because, many years ago, Ashland Elementary was the school that Black kids weren’t allowed to go to.”

Berkleytown was seen as a compromise.

Henry District School Board member George E. Sutton said while casting his vote in favor of Ashland Elementary that it was impossible to please everyone with a vote.

“Some citizens have problems with naming the school Gandy. Many more have problems with naming it Clay, or Gandy-Clay. Some have problems with Berkleytown,” he said. “There is one name it appears fewer people had problems with and that is Ashland Elementary School.”

It was suggested throughout the naming process that the effort was political retribution for the renaming of the former Lee-Davis High School and Stonewall Jackson Middle School, schools that honored Confederate figures.

“They do not listen to any of us here in Hanover County,” Hunter-Jordan said. “The overwhelming majority of people voted to keep the name of John M. Gandy. If that was their choice, they could have done so. And they did not choose to do so.”

