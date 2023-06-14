The Hanover County School board voted Tuesday to rewrite its policy governing what books are allowed in school libraries and then moved to ban its first round of 17 books.

The school board’s vote to approve the new policy passed 5-2, but the vote to remove 17 specific titles was unanimous.

Under the policy approved minutes before, school board members were given the authority to remove any books from its school library at its sole discretion with a majority vote from the school board members.

The agenda item to ban those books was added after the body’s closed session that took place immediately before Tuesday night’s public meeting.

“This is truly vulgar language, vulgar pictures, vulgar depictions. We did not and do not take this decision likely. It is very tough. Candidly I was shocked,” said School Board Chair John Axselle III when referring to some of the material in the 17 books.

The list was previously introduced by Steve Ikenberry, Cold Harbor, at the previous work session in May, where he said the books were oversexualized and had “zero” educational value.

The list includes titles like “This Book is Gay,” Juno Dawson’s young adult nonfiction book about sexuality and gender, and George M. Johnson’s “All Boys Aren’t Blue,” a series of personal essays about growing up Black and queer.

Ola J. Hawkins, Ashland District, spoke in favor of removing those books though she has mostly opposed the schools’ rewrite of its library policies. She was one of two dissenting votes against the policy but part of the unanimous decision to ban the books.

“Yes, this list of books that was sent, yes I read a vast majority and I will say that at a certain point, I had to stop reading,” Hawkins said. “Those books that I read really should not be in our school library or in our elementary schools.”

The public comment period was fiery, with parents speaking on opposing sides of the library media center policy. The board heard comments for over two hours.

Of the parents who spoke in favor of amending the media center policy, they were adamant that the books in question were overly sexual with the power to cause harm to students in Hanover County. Many referred to the books in question as pornography.

“Really those are the areas that we want out of out schools. We already live in a highly sexualized society and I don’t feel that the schools are a place that that high sexualization should occur,” said Mike Messina, a Hanover parent. “There are plenty of opportunities if parents feel their children should be exposed to that, there are public libraries, there are many avenues.”

A smaller number called anyone disagreeing with them a “porn pusher,” and accused them of “grooming” children with adult content.

Many of the referenced texts include topics such as rape, incest and descriptive sexual acts. While many spoke in support of the new policy, a larger number of voices showed up to the board chambers to protest against approving the new policy.

Many parents and community members said that books with troubling topics have an important role in showing kids the reality of the world, but also help them realize what is and isn’t normal.

“The most important thing is not to hide reality from our children but rather to ensure the students of the school system understand the complexity of life experiences and provide support for the students that need it most,” said speaker Rebecca Hooper.

Officially, school board members said they are not “banning” books, reasoning that children are not prohibited from owning these books or talking about them with their classmates.

In addition to removing any book by a majority vote, the newly adopted policy – policy 6-5.2 – gives the school board more influence over routine book selection and deselection activities done by librarians. It also creates a school board appointed body that serves as the intermediate decision-maker between schools and the school board when parents challenge books in the schools.

Board members did soften on one provision of the book policy at its work session last week.

Parents on both sides of the argument were concerned that a rule allowing people to challenge a book in the schools under “pervasive vulgarity” would see the book immediately removed from the school system. They worried that challenges would be met with other challenges in retaliation, or that schools would be overwhelmed with prank challenges.

That portion was updated to give staff seven days to determine if a challenge was legitimate before removing the book from circulation. If a challenge is rejected, it is to be forwarded to the school board office for review by a school board appointed Library Materials Committee.

The concept of “pervasive vulgarity” however was not addressed in the final document. Parents worried said it was overly broad reason to challenge a book, putting far more books at risk of removal than intended.

That challenge mechanism was updated to add “sexually explicit content,” which is defined in the state code. The provision for “pervasive vulgarity” was not removed, and remains as a condition to challenge books under the current policy.

A separate challenge mechanism under “controversial” reasoning would not see books removed from the schools while the books future is considered.

The new policy has a three step challenge process that starts with a local review committee at each individual school. Those decisions can be appealed to the Library Materials Committee, a seven member body appointed by the school board with one member from each voting district. Decisions from that body are then appealed to the school board.

There are a number of other additions to the schools that add more oversight to the selection process.

The removal of outdated or damaged books and replacing them with new titles is something that happens consistently throughout a school year. That process is also under school board scrutiny.

Librarians use professionally recognized sources – like the New York Times Book Review or Publishers Weekly – to aid in the selection of new books. Under the new policy, school board members will now review and approve which sources librarians can use to choose new books.

Librarians are also now required to report all deselected books to their principles for approval.

No materials containing sexually explicit content are to be added, though teachers or librarians can argue that such books have an educational purpose. The book could be added by school board approval, pending a favorable recommendation by the school’s Library Materials Committee.

Teachers classroom libraries will also be more tightly regulated under the new policy. Teachers are now required to submit a cover sheet detailing all books and magazines in their classrooms.

Hanover is just one in a growing number of schools nationwide that are looking to ban books. A significant chunk of those books focus on themes and characters that are LGBTQ or minorities.

An April report from PEN America, a national organization dedicated to protecting freedom of expression, shows that 26% of unique titles banned during the first half of the 2022-23 school year nationwide have LGBTQ characters or themes. The organization reported in Sept. 2022 that bans occurred in 138 school districts in 32 states affecting 4 million students.

In addition to the 17 banned books Tuesday night, the Hanover School Board has also been working with an expanded list of more than 120 books that could also be on the chopping block.

Axselle told the Richmond Times-Dispatch after the May 30 work session that at least 50 books on that list have egregious amounts of sexual content and could be ripe for removal. That book also has at least 30 books with LGBTQ themes, though Axselle said the policy is not specifically targeting those themes.

“I’ll tell you I disagree with [LGBTQ ideology], but this policy doesn’t – just because I disagree with it, it doesn’t come off the shelf,” Axselle said. “It has to have sexually explicit content.”