Hanover broadband plans move one step closer to 'electrifying the countryside'

Buffer-free Netflix movie nights are one step closer to happening all around Hanover County.
The county's Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Wednesday afternoon to direct County Administrator John Budesky to apply for a Virginia Telecommunications Initiative grant that, if awarded later this year and paid out next summer, could open the door for a solution to the county's long-standing broadband woes within about two years.
The vote was 5-0 because the board's Beaverdam representative, Aubrey "Bucky" Stanley, left the meeting early with medical issues and Vice Chairwoman Angela Kelly-Wiecek was not present for the meeting.
The VATI application is due Tuesday. Grant money is scheduled to be awarded in December, with disbursements expected next summer.
In July, the supervisors approved appropriating nearly $17 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding to facilitate high-speed internet access as part of the county's announcement of a broadband initiative called Connect Hanover. As part of the VATI grant application process, the county will match that $17 million and also establish reserve funding.
The application will be done in conjunction with one or two internet service providers — All Points Broadband and CenturyLink/Lumen — though neither have been given the official nod. Budesky said he'll be working in the coming days to finalize agreements with one or both companies.
CenturyLink/Lumen already works within the county, mostly through easements on underground utilities. At the July announcement, Budesky introduced All Points Broadband, a Virginia-based company that delivers high-speed internet to unserved, rural areas by partnering with utility companies — in this case, it's working with Rappahannock Electric and Dominion Energy Virginia.
Connect Hanover involves putting fiber-optic cables on existing power lines in parts of the county that are unserved, meaning areas where people lack access to a broadband connection of at least 25 megabits per second for downloads and 3 megabits per second for uploads. That’s generally anyone who currently uses satellite, DSL, cellphones and mobile hot spots.
Hanover's information technology director, Kevin Nelson, said Wednesday that the scope of the project will cost roughly $60 million, with half coming from the private investors, as well as the federal money and state grants.
Representatives from both broadband companies offered a few more details to the board Wednesday.
All Points CEO Jimmy Carr said feedback thus far from county residents has been "phenomenal," referring to his company's broadband availability survey that began in July and allows residents to confirm whether their location already has been identified as unserved.
In fact, he said Hanover's response was the highest of any locality the company has ever surveyed, with 3,000 responses in just two weeks. He added that the survey is still open, and he encouraged residents to provide their information as soon as possible. The survey can be found at fiber.allpointsbroadband.com.
All Points uses that data to map areas of need — and so far, the company has identified 8,800 locations around the county that need service. Carr also offered a glimpse of customer rates, which start with a $199 standard installation fee and then involve monthly charges of $59.99 to $119.99.
He said packages range from 50/50, meaning 50 megabits per second for both uploads and downloads, all the way to 1,000/1,000 megabits per second.
He put those numbers in real-world scenarios, saying that even the basic package — at 50/50 megabits per second — is strong enough to allow 10 people in one home to watch high-definition Netflix programming with no buffering, or provide Zoom capabilities for six people while four others watch Netflix.
"The basic tier is a very high-quality service," Carr said. He compared the scope of the overall project to "electrifying the countryside 100 years ago."
CenturyLink/Lumen Government Affairs Director Derek Kelly said his company has identified 6,482 locations that need service, including areas where the company already is active, thanks to the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund, which provides federal funding for broadband in rural areas.
Kelly also provided rate estimates and speeds: One plan would be 200/200 megabits per second for $49.99 monthly, and the other 940/940 megabits per second at $65 per month. He said the company also is considering a 100/100 plan that would cost about $30 per month.
Kelly said CenturyLink/Lumen estimates a time frame of about 18 to 24 months from the time the grant money is awarded. Carr described a 24-month time frame for "substantial completion," from the time the grant money is awarded.
Hanover's Nelson said there's a lot that has to happen before next Tuesday when the VATI application is due. He reminded the board that the infrastructure — whenever it's complete — will be owned, operated and maintained by the broadband and utility companies, not the county.
"We are working very diligently to finalize this," he said, because both broadband companies are "providing some incredible upgrades in technology."
