Hanover broadband plans move one step closer to 'electrifying the countryside'

All Points uses that data to map areas of need — and so far, the company has identified 8,800 locations around the county that need service. Carr also offered a glimpse of customer rates, which start with a $199 standard installation fee and then involve monthly charges of $59.99 to $119.99.

He said packages range from 50/50, meaning 50 megabits per second for both uploads and downloads, all the way to 1,000/1,000 megabits per second.

He put those numbers in real-world scenarios, saying that even the basic package — at 50/50 megabits per second — is strong enough to allow 10 people in one home to watch high-definition Netflix programming with no buffering, or provide Zoom capabilities for six people while four others watch Netflix.

"The basic tier is a very high-quality service," Carr said. He compared the scope of the overall project to "electrifying the countryside 100 years ago."

CenturyLink/Lumen Government Affairs Director Derek Kelly said his company has identified 6,482 locations that need service, including areas where the company already is active, thanks to the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund, which provides federal funding for broadband in rural areas.